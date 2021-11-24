dramatic images, here is his face today – Libero Quotidiano





They tore off her face which is then her business card to work with. This is what happened to a model whose upper lip was ripped off by a pit bull. The woman underwent a $ 400,000 surgery to try to restore her smile. Brooklinn Khoury, 22, of Mission Viejo, was ready to shoot his first TV commercial. But on November 3, 2020, she was attacked by a relative’s dog. “The animal was shaking its head like a toy” and ripped off her entire upper lip and parts of her nose.





The 22-year-old underwent a life-changing surgery, for which she admitted she had “very mixed feelings”, due to the long and tiring healing process. H.a revealed in a YouTube video posted just days before going under the knife that after the surgery, she will have to have a tube placed in her nose as she would not be able to move her mouth.





“Coming out of the surgery, I won’t be able to move my mouth at all, so I have to have a feeding tube in my nose. I have to follow a liquid diet. I have to stay in the hospital for five days after the surgery. It’s going to be very tough, so I’m going to need all the prayers I can get. They have to take a major artery and take the skin, fold it and put it in my mouth. The artery has to supply blood, so they will cut my neck a little and take the artery under my skin and connect it to my lip so that I have the blood flow for the new skin, “he said explaining. what he had to go through under the knife.