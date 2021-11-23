Dramatic sitting in Piazza Affari sunk by 2 fears and with a title that has collapsed

Day to forget for the European stock exchanges. Today’s session is one of the worst in recent weeks. Major European stocks closed in the red and Wall Street’s weak start did not help. Unfortunately, today could be the first of a series of bearish days. On the stock market, there could be a profound correction around the corner.

The two factors that weighed down the stock exchanges today

Two factors negatively impacted the Eurozone equity markets. Pandemic and inflation weighed down prices and pushed operators to sell. Yet today there was positive news and it was not irrelevant. Economic activity in the Eurozone accelerated this month. The IHS Markit Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to 55.8 points in November from 54.2 in October. This index is a good indicator of health for the economy but traders seem to have ignored it. These, on the other hand, have given a lot of weight to the new restrictions linked to the pandemic in Europe, particularly in Germany.

Another news frightened investors. Today Gabriel Makhlouf, of the European Central Bank Board and Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, made a statement that almost froze the market. According to Makhlouf, if the current inflationary trends continue, the ECB should intervene at the level of monetary policy. In practice, the Governor makes it clear that if inflation continues to rise, an early hike in interest rates would be possible. The positive IHS Markit Flash data on EU economic activity paradoxically reinforced this hypothesis. Thus at the end of the session the Euro Stoxx 50 index lost 1.3%, the German stock market fell by 1.1%, the French one by 0.8%. Instead, the British stock market closed with a gain of 0.2%.

Dramatic sitting in Piazza Affari sunk by 2 fears and with this title that has collapsed

Piazza Affari today was the worst. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) fell by 1.6% and closed at 26,939 points. Obviously, the Telecom affair affected the decline in the index. After a positive start, the stock reversed course to close down by 4.7%. Many traders who bought yesterday, sold today to monetize their earnings. Vivendi, which owns nearly 24% of the telecommunications company, said it has no plans to sell the shares. This obviously complicates the takeover of KKR which is very popular with the market and therefore many operators have preferred to sell the share.

So today was a dramatic session in Piazza Affari sunk by 2 fears and with this title that collapsed. Only 7 stocks among the blue chips closed in positive territory and only one with a gain of over 1%, Nexi. But another index has raised concerns, the increase in the spread. Today the differential has risen by more than 3%, reaching 126 points, close to the highs of the last 3 months.

