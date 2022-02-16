dramatic situation in Petropolis, at least 23 dead from landslides and floods [FOTO e VIDEO]

MeteoWeb

Torrential rains have caused numerous victims in the tourist resort of Petropolisin a mountainous region of the southeastern Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro: at least 23 deaths have been confirmed so far.

The mayor of Petropolis has declared a state of disaster and closed the schools.

Dozens of families have been affected by floods and landslides, according to official sources: Petropolis has at least 50 active flooding and landslides points. Search and rescue teams are working to locate and help other potential victims.

“The situation is tragic. Firefighters find it difficult to access the most critical areas because there are many abandoned cars and buses on the streets. There are several landslides,”Said the regional secretary of civil protection, Leandro Monteiro.

In 6 hours they were registered 259 mm of rain, a figure higher than the average for the entire month of February (238 mm).

It is not the first time that the mountainous region of Rio has been hit by severe bad weather: in 2011 the most serious climatic event ever recorded in Brazil occurred in the area, when the storms caused more than 900 deaths and a hundred missing.

