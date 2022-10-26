Dramatically increasing incidence of melanoma in the world

The incidence of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, has increased globally by 600 times in the last two decades, mainly due to increased exposure to unprotected ultraviolet rays, an expert said.

“We currently know that 9 out of 10 cases of melanoma are caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation”, said Carlos Silva, head of oncology services at the British Hospital in Argentina. The oncologist, who participated in the forum “The future of medicine” pointed out that, although melanoma is not one of the most frequent cancers, it is one of the most malignant since it spreads to other parts of the body when it is not treated.

Melanoma is caused by mutations in melanocytes, as it appears on normal skin and even on moles. Even birth moles can become melanoma and those that are larger are also more at risk of becoming melanoma.

Melanomas are often they develop on the chest or back of men and on the legs of women, in addition to the face and neck. However, they can also appear on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, nails, eyes, mouth and genitals.

The most worrying thing, Silva said, is the increase in the incidence of cases, since it is estimated that its incidence has increased 600 times in recent decades. “It is a cancer that can be prevented. For example, if in the first 18 years of life a person puts on sunscreen with at least factor 15, the risk of developing this type of cancer is reduced by 78%, “he said.

Currently, he said, the use of precision therapies has improved the life expectancy of these patients when they have metastatic disease, since before his life expectancy after diagnosis was 6.4 months. “Today half of patients with melanoma and metastatic disease are alive, seven years after diagnosis.”

However, he said that in Latin America, access to this type of innovative therapies continues to be a challenge, since not all patients can count on these treatments, so it is important to promote policies that bring these drugs to the entire population.