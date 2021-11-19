Non-repayable contributions city sanctuary: closed the time window for the presentation of requests on November 8, arrives from the Revenue Agency the percentage for calculating the amounts established by relating the resources available and the value of the aid requested.

The reduction is almost 50 percent of the sums requested and was established by provision no. 317675 published on November 18, 2021.

Non-repayable contributions city sanctuary: drastic reduction in the amounts

THE non-repayable contributions for the sanctuary city they were introduced by article 59 of the August Decree, subsequently amended by the 2021 Budget Law and by the Sostegni Decree.

For the subjects engaged in business activities for the sale of goods or services to the public operating in zones A or equivalent of the municipalities in which they are located religious shrines, let’s talk about cities like Assisi, Pompeii, Cascia, but also of Rome and Milan just to give a few examples, they have been foreseen specific aids from a minimum of 1,000 and 2,000 euros to a maximum of 150,000 euros.

A fundamental requirement to obtain the sums is to have registered a drop in turnover equal to at least 33 percent in comparison between June 2020 and June 2019.

Furthermore, only those who carry out their activity in territories with a population exceeding 10,000 inhabitants and that they have registered a tourist presence of citizens residing in foreign countries at least three times higher than the number of residents based on the latest survey made available by the competent public administrations. The condition is not required for the municipalities affected by the seismic events of 24 August 2016.

The resources available to disburse specific non-repayable contributions for sanctuary cities amount to 10 million euros. To the Revenue Agency, however, based on the applications submitted by deadline of 8 November, have been requested more than 19 million euros.

From this ratio results the percentage of 51.6050 per cent indicated in the provision published on November 18 that will be used for calculate the aid amounts actually paid out.

In other words, the beneficiaries will receive a payment equal to just over half of the requested sum.

The need to reparameter the value of the grant to guarantee all aid, even in the case of requests exceeding the funds available, had been anticipated by theRevenue Agency In the provision no. 230686/2021 with which he had given the green light to questions last September.

The text reads:

“The Revenue Agency determines the total amount of the contributions requested with the instances that have passed the checks and, taking into account the funding amount established in Article 1, paragraph 88 of the Law of 30 December 2020, n. 178, defines the allotment percentage, comparing the predicted spending limit to the total amount of the requested contributions with the validly presented applications. In the event that the total amount of the contributions relating to the applications accepted is lower than the spending limit, the percentage is equal to 100 percent. The percentage of allotment is made known with a subsequent provision by the Director of the Revenue Agency “.

The news has arrived, but the updates are not positive for the beneficiaries. The amounts are drastically reduced: we start from a minimum of 516 euros and 1032 euros you get to a maximum of 77,400 euros, figures very different from those promises from the August Decree.

Non-repayable contributions city sanctuary Estimated amounts Amounts with reduction Minimum amount € 1,000 for individuals, € 2,000 for all others 516 euros and 1032 euros Maximum amount 150,000 euros 77,400 euros

To fully understand the reduced scope of the facility, then, it is worth considering the method of calculating the non-repayable grant for sanctuary cities.

The value of the contribution is determined by applying a percentage, which is reduced with the news communicated by the Revenue Agency, to the difference between the amount of the turnover and the fees for the month of June 2020 and the amount of the turnover and fees for the month of June 2019.

Percentage Percentage with reduction Type of beneficiaries 15 percent 7.74 per cent Subjects with revenues or fees not exceeding € 400,000 in 2019 10 percent 5.16 per cent Subjects with revenues or remuneration exceeding € 400,000 and up to € 1,000,000 in 2019 5 percent 2.58 percent Subjects with revenues or remuneration exceeding € 1,000,000 in 2019

The beneficiaries of the non-repayable grant for sanctuary cities will receive the transfer of the amounts to which they are entitled to the current account indicated in the application, the payment mandate will be visible in the portal “Invoices and Fees” in the section “Non-repayable grant – Outcome consultation”.