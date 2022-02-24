draw and match dates

2022-02-24
This Thursday the play-offs were completed to enter the elimination stage of the UEFA Europa League where the figure of the day was the Barcelona from Xavi.
The azulgranas won with authority Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in a key that was closed in Italy. Thus the Catalans advanced to the round of 16 of the competition where they are the favorites to become champions.
*THE RESULTS OF THE PLAY-OFFS (GLOBAL)
*Seville 3-2 Dinamo Zagreb
*Atalanta 5-1 Olympiacos
*RB Leipzig 5-3 Royal Society
*Barcelona 5-3 Naples
Zenit 2-3 Royal Betis*
Borussia Dortmund 4-6 Glasgow Rangers*
Sheriff 2-2 Braga (overtime)
*Port 4-3 Latium
The eight clubs that were already qualified, who were the leaders of each group in the previous phase, will meet their rivals in the round of 16 this Friday, which is when the draw for the round of 16 takes place.
Olympique Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, EintrachtFrankfurt, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham they are the seeded teams of each bracket.
The aforementioned teams would all be possible rivals for Barcelona in the next stage of the second most important tournament at club level in Europe.
The first leg of the round of 16 will be played on Thursday, March 10, while the second leg will be played on the 17th.