draw and match dates

2022-02-24

This Thursday the play-offs were completed to enter the elimination stage of the UEFA Europa League where the figure of the day was the Barcelona from Xavi.

The azulgranas won with authority Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in a key that was closed in Italy. Thus the Catalans advanced to the round of 16 of the competition where they are the favorites to become champions.

*THE RESULTS OF THE PLAY-OFFS (GLOBAL)

*Seville 3-2 Dinamo Zagreb

*Atalanta 5-1 Olympiacos

*RB Leipzig 5-3 Royal Society

*Barcelona 5-3 Naples

Zenit 2-3 Royal Betis*

Borussia Dortmund 4-6 Glasgow Rangers*

Sheriff 2-2 Braga (overtime)

*Port 4-3 Latium

The eight clubs that were already qualified, who were the leaders of each group in the previous phase, will meet their rivals in the round of 16 this Friday, which is when the draw for the round of 16 takes place.

Olympique Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, EintrachtFrankfurt, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham they are the seeded teams of each bracket.