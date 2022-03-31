Draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: possible rivals for the USA and what would be the worst possible group

October 10, 2017 is remembered as one of the saddest days in football in the United States. United States. Christian Pulisic broke down in tears as the country was eliminated from the Stars and Stripes at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That moment is the one that marked a new era for North American soccer, who now seek that sporting revenge.

Tim Howard remembers it as a painful moment, but that served as a reflection for the national team, who with a generation full of talented young people, returned to the World Cup. Today, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride, Claudio Reyna, Jermaine Jones, are left out, and the figures of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, among others, will have their chance.

Now, Gregg Berhalter’s men know that tomorrow they will know part of their destiny in the World Cup in Qatar. United States will be located in pot 2 for the draw that will be held next Friday, April 1 in the city of Dohaand these are the rivals that the American team will surely want to avoid.

The strongest group for the United States in Qatar 2022

From the outset, the United States has already avoided rivals that could be dangerous in the tournament. Germany and the Netherlands, two UEFA powers, are located in the same pot as the Americans, so they will not share a group. Other countries that the squad of the country of the Stars and Stripes avoids are: Uruguay, Switzerland, Denmark and Croatia.

The seeded will be: Qatar, France, Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England and Portugal. Of all, surely the ‘Verdeamarelha’ and the Gauls are the strongest, which is why Berhalter’s men will want to avoid them in their sector. On bass drum 3, it appears Serbia, Poland, Iran, Japan, Serbia, Tunisia, Senegal, Poland and Morocco. The two Europeans look like the teams that nobody wants to see in their group.

Already in pot 4, there are the less strong teams in the FIFA Ranking, but even so there are some countries that could do a lot of damage to Berhalter’s, there we see Cameroon, Ghana, Peru/Australia/UAE, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine and Ecuador.

A dangerous scenario for the United States would be a group with: France, Serbia and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine. However, it is not the only group of death for North Americans, who could also be with Brazil, Serbia and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine; or even Argentina, Japan and Ghana can be a very careful group.