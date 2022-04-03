draw in Lille and sink into relegation in the French league

2022-04-02

More than six weeks have passed since the last time that the Honduran striker Albert Elis scored a goal with Girondins from Bordeauxwhich continues to sink into the basement of the french league. SEE: Young catracha promise in the US: “I have never closed the doors to Honduras The group that directs the Frenchman David Screenplay equalized without goals in his visit against the champion of the Ligue 1playing with a man less from minute 35′ and with a “pantherite” who came out of change at 44′; the reason was not reported. Although on paper, what happened in Lille It seems to be a good result, the people of Buenos Aires are in a critical situation: they accumulate eight games without a win, the last one on January 23.

This sets off the alarms in the marine squad, which, with nine dates to play, are last with 23 units, the same as Metz (but with one more game), and four of the eighteenth position that gives access to the play- off for salvation; this is occupied by Saint–Etiennewhich also has one game less. For He is It is not something new to have to deal with this issue, since he was saved from relegation on the last day of the previous season with the Boavista from Portugalwith a template of lower value and quality.

On the following date, Sunday, April 10, the Girondins will receive Metz, crucial duel to get out of the basement of the French championship. A week later, they will visit Lyon, so that three days later they host Saint-Étienne, who is also fighting for non-relegation. The Honduran striker has not scored for six dates, this adding to the two games he was absent due to injury. In 20 games played in the campaign he has scored nine goals, followed by the South Korean Hwang Ui–mewith 10, who hasn’t scored since the last time he did it “the little panther”.