draw the blue team at the second end – OA Sport

Italy qualifies for the semifinals if… all combinations

7.48: Danish point when the last 8 pitches are missing but there are two blue stones in the house. Let’s see what Retornaz will decide to do

7.44: The Danes fail and after 8 throws there are two blue stones at the point

7.41: Danish stone on point after the first 4 pitches

7.38: Gbr-Russia 3-1, Switzerland-China 2-0 on the other fields

7.37: The refusal, precise, of Retornaz who gives the two points to the blue team that equalizes the score

7.36: Good shot for the Danes who are in points, Retornaz’s precision is needed

7.34: Two blue stones at the point when the last two pitches are missing. It is not easy for Denmark

7.31: A blue stone at the point when the last 4 shots are missing

7.28: Good second shot by Arman who frees the house by hitting the Danish central guard

7.25: Danish stone on point after the first 4 pitches of the second end

7.21: Denmark fails the trio but the Danes still manage to win 2 points in this first end

7.19: The error of Retornaz who wanted to rely on the Danish stone at point and now Italy risks suffering three points in this first end

7.14: Italy places the central watch twice, Denmark goes to reject the double train of stone in the house and now there are two Danish points when there are four shots missing

7.11: When there are 8 shots left at the end of the end there is a Danish stona at the point but six stones (3 per team) in the house

7.08: Danish Stone on point after the first four pitches of the opening end

7.05: The race begins, hand for Denmark

7.03: Italy fields Giovannella, Arman, Mosaner and Retornaz, Denmark responds with Wiksten, Holtermann, Noergaard and Krause

7.00: Italy have won 2 of the 5 games played so far, while Denmark occupies the last position of the group with only one success so far

6.56: The Azzurri, veterans of the convincing success against the USA, holders of the Olympic title, have all the credentials to get the better of the opponents of the day and are motivated to conquer a crucial success to continue to dream big

6.52: Winning against the Danes in Retornaz and companions will not be enough. To still have the chance to enter the top four of the group, the Azzurri will have to cheer for Great Britain in the match against Russia and for Switzerland in the match against China.

6.48: The blues return to the ice of the Chinese capital to face the Scandinavians in a crucial meeting for the fate of the group: our national team is forced to win to hope for the semifinals

6.45: In about 20 ‘Italy-Denmark will start, a match valid for the round robin of the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

4.36 To stay in the running even after today for the semifinal, this will have to happen: Italy must beat Denmark and hope that Great Britain will do the same with Russia. It would also be ideal if Switzerland got the better of China.

4.35 Good morning OA Sport friends. Italy-Denmark will start at 7.05.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Denmarkmatch valid for round robin of the men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. The Azzurri will return to the ice of the Chinese capital to face the Scandinavians in a crucial meeting for the fate of the group: our national team is obliged to win and at the same time it must hope that Russia will lose against Great Britain, in order to be able to continue chasing a very complicated qualification for the semifinals.

The Azzurri, returning from the success against the USA, holders of the Olympic title, have all the credentials to get the better of the opponents of the day and are motivated to conquer a crucial success to continue to dream big. Joel Retornaz and his teammates want to believe it all the way, they aim for the third victory at the Games and then they will see what the direct opponents do, making the necessary counts.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-Denmarkmatch valid for the round robin of the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time, minute by minute, end after end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 07.05. Have a good fun.

Photo: Lapresse