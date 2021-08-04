Drax, James Gunn would love to direct a R-rated film about the character of Bautista

While its stratospheric The Suicide Squad was released in Italian cinemas, James Gunn the promotional tour of the cinecomic DC Films continues with protagonists Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena and many others, and in a recent interview with IndieWire the author also had the opportunity to talk about Dave Bautista’s Drax.

In fact, responding to a question about the Rated-R granted by the DC and on the reasons that have not yet allowed Marvel to enter child-free territory with explicit violence and whatnot, Gunn stated:

“I think they will, they’re getting there, but it won’t be my Guardians, because Guardians are family movies and it’s a different story. People say to me ‘they finally let you use the rated-r rating, who knows what Guardians Restricted to Minors would be like’, but I reply ‘I’m sorry but it never will be’“.

However, Gunn has been considering making an R-rated and spin-off film about the character of Drax played by Dave Bautista, and in this regard he explained: “I could, however, direct a title on rated-r rated Drax, and I’d really like to do it, making it more barbaric. But Guardians are a different kind of movie and I don’t even think of them that way. It’s not the rock’n’roll of The Suicide Squad even if there is some blood and some darker passages“.

