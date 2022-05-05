Draymond Green is freaking out about Kim Kardashian!

While he is in the middle of the playoff series against the Grizzlies, Draymond Green remains very active on social networks and he does not miss the slightest controversy. He comes by example to react to the latest scandal involving Kim Kardashian, and he came to her defense without hesitation.

It was the event of this beginning of the week across the Atlantic: the annual Gala of the MET in New York, where the stars parade and meet to raise funds for the museum. A theme is always imposed on the guests, and this year, it was necessary to pay homage to the golden age of the United States. Russell Westbrook was particularly noticed with her extravagant outfitbut less than Kim Kardashian, who shelled out $5 million for her dress…

Kim Kardashian in the same Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy for #METGala2022 pic.twitter.com/v7glGsG7b1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian in the same Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy.

Draymond Green doesn’t want to criticize Kim K’s weight

Kim Kardashian landed on the red carpet of this legendary gala with the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in May 1962, which inevitably caused a reaction. And a question quickly arose: how could she fit in, she who has a very different morphology from the actress? According to rumors, she would have deprived herself of many foods to lose 7 kilos in a few days, which can be very dangerous for her, but also for young women who idolize her. Draymond Green decided to defend it on social networks.

Read also

Pierre Gasly’s madness with Michael Jordan in Miami!

We live in a rather interesting world to say the least. I saw people mad at Kim K over the last couple of days of a diet she was supposedly on. People really think they have the right to get mad at the food someone does/doesn’t eat? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 4, 2022

We live in a rather interesting world, to say the least. I’ve seen people get mad at Kim K for a diet she allegedly followed. Do people really think they have the right to get upset about what people eat or don’t eat?

Draymond Green has nothing to do with the health risks of Kim Kardashian and other young ladies, he refuses that Internet users can judge this drastic diet. In this period when women’s bodies are at the heart of all debates across the Atlantic, this intervention will undoubtedly not go unnoticed. But Twitter is a cutthroat world, and the inside was obviously mocked…

She not gonna let you hit bro — Will Simp (@HolesMad) May 4, 2022

She’s not gonna let you sleep with her bro.

Draymond Green is an excellent defender on the pitch, and he’s obviously just as strong on social media to protect others. No matter the choice of Kim Kardashian, the interior of the Warriors refuses that Internet users talk about the weight of others.