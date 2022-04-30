Draymond Green revealed what he said to Nikola Jokic after the hit at Warriors vs. Playoff Nuggets

At the end of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Draymond Green revealed what he said to Nikola Jokic after the blow he gave him in the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors I had a mission that seemed impossible in the NBA: defend the current MVP of the league. Draymond Green assumed the task and was the protagonist of great physical duels against Nikola Jockic in the first round series of the 2022 Playoffs.

Although the Warriors managed to qualify for the Playoff semifinals after five games (4-1) against the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic’s impact was once again superlative. The 2021 NBA MVP averaged per game against Golden State 31 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

During the first three games of the series Golden State Warriors vs. Nuggets, Jokic shot 36 percent on 13-of-36 shooting from the field when Draymond Green defended him. The Dubs star had to resort to a punch to the face to control the Denver star player.

After the Warriors’ victory in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, which represented qualifying for the postseason semifinalsDraymond Green revealed in a press conference what he said to Nikola Jokic after the blow in Game 4 and the vibrant duels that took place between them.

Green revealed what he said to Jokic after the hit at Warriors vs. Playoff Nuggets

“I just said thank you for making me better. It’s absolutely amazing to play against a guy like that, amazing, amazing talent. It is an honor and a pleasure to play against someone so talented and skilled. Usually when you have a guy that’s that talented and skilled, they’re a little soft. He is far, far from smooth. You know, he’s an absolutely amazing player.” Draymond Green said about Nikola Jokic.