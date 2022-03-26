Draymond Green Says He’s Leaving Golden State Warriors for LeBron James

On his podcast, Draymond Green confessed that he is leaving the Golden State Warriors for one game because of LeBron James. When ‘The king’ becomes the leading scorer in NBA history, the unexpected will happen.

Golden State Warriors managed to build a Big-3 that became the worst nightmare of Lebron James in the NBA. Of the 10 finals he played ‘The king’, three lost to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, for one game this trio could disintegrate because of Bron.

LeBron James is close to becoming the leading scorer in NBA history and after beating Karl Malone’s 36,928 points, only one Warriors player congratulated him on social media. ‘The king’ It seems that he has a very close relationship with a star from Golden State.

On the field they are the staunchest rivals and when they defend each other they leave every last drop of sweat. Draymond Green and LeBron James went from being ‘enemies’ sports to form a friendship that would make the power forward leaves the Golden State Warriors for one game.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and company turn on the alarms because Green’s non-presence on the team, even for one game, makes the team more likely to lose. In the same power forward podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show’the Dubs player explained his unexpected confession.

Draymond Green confesses that he will leave the Warriors for LeBron James in an NBA game

“Congratulations to LeBron, second all-time… Probably in 50 more games, 50 or 70 games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that… Steve Kerr I’m throwing this out right now if LeBron James is breaking the all time scoring record and we have a game I’m going to LeBron’s game And I’ll be a witness to history.” Draymond Green confessed.