Draymond Green’s reaction to learning that a former partner was killed in a shooting

At the Golden State Warriors press conference, Steve Kerr confirmed Draymond Green’s reaction to learning of the death of a former teammate and former NBA player in a shooting.

When Golden State Warriors preparing the final details for Game 4 of the semifinal series of the 2022 playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, the tragic death of a former NBA player hit one of its stars. Draymond Green it’s shattered

According to the Detroit Free Press portal, a source confirmed that Adrian Payne, a former NBA player for four seasons, was killed in a shooting in the early hours of Monday, May 9. Green and the former basketball player were fellows at the University of Michigan during college basketball.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida received a call about 1:37 a.m. that a man had been shot. Although Payne was taken to a hospital, he did not survive the attack that allegedly caused him. Lawrence Dority.

Under an arrest warrant for first degree murderThe Florida Police have Dority in custody as the main suspect in causing the death of Draymond Green’s former partner at the University of Michigan.

Draymond Green is heartbroken by the death of Adreian Payne in a shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr opened the press conference on Monday, May 9, by offering condolences to the family of Adreian Payne and then revealed that “Draymond is devastated.” for the death of the former NBA player. In addition, Stephen Curry’s partner published four broken hearts in reaction to the death of his former partner at the University of Michigan.

