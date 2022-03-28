Draymond willing to be present for LeBron’s milestone

Getty LeBron James vs. Draymond Green

The power forward of the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green doesn’t mince words, so it’s no surprise to hear him say flashy things from time to time.

However, his last comment on the superstar forward from Los Angeles LakersLeBron James is pretty absurd, even by Green’s standards. The three-time champion and one-time Defensive Player of the Year said he would skip a Warriors game to see LeBron overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list next season.

“If LeBron James breaks the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’ll go to LeBron’s and witness history.” said Green on his podcast. “So that’s what we’re going to do, Coach (Steve) Kerr.”

Green appears to be deadly serious. If everything is set for LeBron to get past Abdul-Jabbar on a day the Warriors play next season, it will be interesting to see if Green actually skips the game to watch the King make history.

LeBron recently passed Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone for second place on the all-time leading scorers list. Abdul-Jabbar has been atop his career points list since April 5, 1984, eight months before LeBron was born in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron on track to break record next season

ESPN predicts LeBron will break Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record next season. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points throughout his legendary career and the Hall of Famer won’t be upset when LeBron passes him.

“I’m excited to see it happen,” Abdul-Jabbar told Mark Stein in September 2021. “I don’t see the records as personal achievements, but rather as human achievements. If one person can do something that has never been done, that means we all have the opportunity to do it. It is a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the mile in four minutes in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beat that time, but the new record is 17 seconds under. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I’ll be there to support him.”

LeBron has a average of 27.1 points in his career, which ranks him fifth in NBA history. Although it’s pretty obvious that he’ll get past Abdul-Jabbar, LBJ doesn’t allow himself to think that way.

LeBron: ‘I won’t let myself think about it’

LeBron said he won’t think about breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record after passing Malone against the Washington Wizards. The four-time Finals MVP wants everything to happen “naturally.”

“I won’t let myself think about that,” LeBron Held about the possibility of surpassing Abdul-Jabbar. “I’ve always played the game the way I have over the years, and these things have just come naturally just by going out there and playing the right way. I hope to achieve that at some point in my career, but I won’t think too much about it.”

It will be a special moment next season when LeBron gets past Abdul-Jabbar. It will certainly be fascinating if Green and other current and former players show up to the game to support Akron Hammer, who is the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 all-time in points and assists.

