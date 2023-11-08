DrDisrespect discovers that Fortnite windows can be as deadly as weapons

DrDisrespect found out the hard way that windows in Fortnite OG can be just as deadly as players.

Fortnite is back to its peak since Fortnite OG was introduced on November 3, which saw the return of favorite weapons and landing spots. By going back in time, Fortnite has regained its devoted fan base.

Additionally, Epic Games is setting new records with more than 44 million users playing on day two of Fortnite OG. Among those 44 million players are some of the game’s most notable content creators.

Timthetatman, Nickmercs, Ninja and DrDisrepect came together to create the ultimate team on November 8th. Even with the extensive competitive Fortnite experience shared between all four players, DrDisrepect realized that there are certain challenges that even the “two-timers” can’t overcome. .

Fortnite windows are a great challenge in the game.

Tilted Towers is one of the most well-known locations in Fortnite due to the number of players who land there daily. The entire location is full of high-rise buildings to explore and each of those buildings has windows, lots of windows.

While trying to escape an attack by enemy players, DrDisrespect attempted to climb through one of Tilted Towers’ windows. Despite trying several times to jump or climb up the building, DrDisrespect was unable to get through.

“Get in, get in, get in,” one of his companions shouted.

Without the cover of the building, DrDisrespect was shot in the back by the team on his heels. As DrDisrespect was the only living member of the team, his team was eliminated and sent back to the lobby. But not before DrDisrespect could say one last word about what had happened to him.

“Damn game, damn game,” said DrDisrespect.

The windows in Tilted Towers and other locations on the map have 3 openings, the largest at the bottom. Normally this is where players can jump or climb, but the model is a little smaller than the player. Which makes getting in and out quickly almost impossible.

Fortnite has yet to address issues related to game windows, but is still listening to community feedback and implementing changes.