Dream fulfilled! María Fernanda Aristizábal is the new Miss Universe Colombia

María Fernanda Aristizábal, 24, will be the one to represent Colombia in the Miss Universe contest that will take place in December.

María Fernanda, who was crowned Miss Colombia in 2019, was designated by the Miss Universe Colombia Organization through a decree that was made official this Wednesday.

“It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for a long time. I want to thank each one of you for being here and I’m happy to have a band on my chest called Colombia again, I’m happy because I never felt it far from me. and Colombia is always in my heart”, commented ‘Mafe’ after his appointment.

According to the communicator and model, her dream had always been to represent the country in Miss Universe, however, she could not attend this as Miss Colombia because the contest she had won ceased to be the franchise owner of the international contest.

“Today I am very grateful for the decision that was made today, today I can say thank you for letting me fulfill this dream, live this process and joy of carrying my country on my chest, proudly shouting Colombia. A queen needs her country behind with a very strong support and I know that I have them with me in my hand”, said the Queen.

Meanwhile, Natalie Ackermann, president of the Miss Universe Colombia Organization, announced that this year they will not only have the designation of “Mafe”, but will also hold a contest to choose who will represent the country in the international contest in 2023.

“We have two years of license and we are going to do both the designation and the contest. In the next few days we will open the registrations for Miss Universe Colombia 2023. We are going to have the 2023 casting this year and, depending on the timing of Miss Universe, we will do the contest later this year or early 2023,” Ackermann said.