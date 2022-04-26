Dream smile: this dental technique is the favorite of the stars, and surprise it is accessible!

Have you always dreamed of having the same smile as Hailey Bieber or David Beckham? We know their secret. And surprise, this technique is far from being overpriced.

Since we dropped the masks, revealing your mouth has once again become a real pleasure. However, if some lipsticks have the art of giving a healthy glow or completing a beauty treatment, what about our teeth? It must be said that this can be a real complex for more than one person… It is moreover one of the first beauty treatments performed by stars. And seeing their perfect smile, you can quickly become jealous! Fortunately, at Here we discovered their technique to have perfectly aligned teeth… And against all odds, this method is far from being overpriced!

Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Hailey and Justin Bieber… They all use this technique for a perfect smile!

If you still get chills just thinking about the word orthodontics, take a deep breath because no need to suffer to have a dream smile! Today, abrasive treatments are replaced by techniques that are much gentler and just as effective. The stars are fans! Like David Beckham, Beyonce or even the Bieber couple, celebrities use dental aligners in the form of transparent gutters. Invisible on the teeth, these will gently straighten your teeth. This technique also works well for correct overlapping teeth, gaps between teeth or bites. Without pain, you keep them on throughout the day and remove them only when eating. Simple and effective, we love it!

Dental alignment: Where to find the transparent gutters of the stars?

Does this technique appeal to you? We understand you. It must be said that it is a lot prettier and less complex than the old metal braces of our adolescence. in addition this method is available. And yes, if the stars use it, it is still affordable. We think in particular of the brand DR SMILE who has just arrived in France. This German brand offers clear aligners from €33 per month. And they offer a result from 4 months!