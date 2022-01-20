Dreame Bot W10 review: the robot vacuum cleaner meets the mop

Brace yourselves, because we are talking about a 1099.99 euro robot vacuum cleaner. That’s right, the list price is this, but there is an initial discount with a voucher of 210 euros for those who register these days on the dedicated page, a voucher that lowers the price list to 889 euros. The robot will then be available on Amazon starting from 11 February at this link.

Some might consider them excessive for a robot vacuum cleaner, but this W10 is much more, we could almost call it the Rolls Royce of domestic robots.

Dreame, aka Xiaomi, in fact, it brought for the first time the concept of the “mop” inside a robot that washes and vacuums floors.

To understand the usefulness of the Dreame Bot W10 and also its cost, you need to think about the operations that are carried out when you have to wash a floor with a mop. The first operation, the preliminary, is the suction of the dust, which is difficult to remove when the floor is wet and it is necessary to do it first.

Subsequently, after having vacuumed, it is necessary to wet and scrub the areas working on small surfaces: the mop every few square meters must be cleaned and wrung out, otherwise it can be cleaned with dirty water.

The Dreame Bot W10 works on this very principle. At the front, the robot has an integrated suction system with a 4,000Pa front brush, which can work with different power levels, and collects all the dust in an integrated compartment. On the back, however, two round brushes with surface mop are positioned which rotate exerting considerable pressure on the floor and carry out the washing part.

Compared to floor cleaning robots, which spray water and then use a mopping cloth, the W10 uses its huge base as a platform for managing the washing part.

Under the lid there are two huge water tanks of 4 liters each which contain clean water and dirty water. After having wet the washing cloths, and you can decide how wet they should be, the robot exits, vacuums and washes the first area.

The two dirty water collection tanks and the clean water one

After completing 5 square meters of cleaning, other value that can be managed by application, back to the base where a cleaning cycle of the rotating brushes starts.

First they are wetted with a series of jets of water and then, by centrifugal force, the dirty water is collected in the tank. Once this is done, the clothes are wet again and the robot goes out to continue. The work of the W10 is a continuous cycle that alternates the actual washing and suction phases with the cleaning one. At the end of the washing, the brushes are washed more thoroughly and then dried, to avoid the annoying musty smell typical of dirty fabrics that are not dehydrated.

The two brushes are attached with a magnetic coupling and last about 6 months The mapping is done with the Lidar

The W10 obviously requires a certain space: the base that manages the water cycle, recharging the robot (about 6 hours to have it at 100%, the battery is 6,400mAh) and cleaning it is not small and it is difficult to hide.

Furthermore, the base does not have a system for emptying the dust tank: the latter is inserted inside the robot itself and with the cleaning of 100 square meters of the apartment done once every two days it fills up completely. If Dreame had also foreseen emptying, or an already large tank, he would have hit the mark.

The water tank, 4 liters, on the other hand, is sufficient for about 250 m2 of washing as long as the setting that does not include a too wet cloth is used. If we want a real wash, with the wet trail on the floor, it covers about 180 square meters.





How the Dreame Bot W10 works





The Dreame Bot W10, like most Chinese vacuum robots, uses the top-mounted Lidar to scan environments and move around.

The Lidar, which uses a bounce laser, is certainly faster than the object recognition cameras used for example by Dyson and iRobot and above all it can work even in the dark, but it may not be as accurate in detecting objects and types of materials. . We believe that the choice to use a Lidar is also linked to reasons that go beyond the technical aspect: the fact that an object of Chinese origin that goes around the house equipped with video cameras could be a deterrent to purchase.

That said, once you’ve installed the product and added the robot to Xiaomi’s Home app, using the W10 is super easy. Without the mop attached, the first thing to do is a quick scan of the rooms: it takes less than 5 minutes, and the robot just “pokes his nose” in each room trying to draw the walls and trying to understand where the doors. The map made, you can see below, it is decidedly precise but it is still possible to intervene by separating and joining the environments.

There is also an experimental mode where the robot is able to memorize more than one map, a sort of “multi-plan” management which, however, it requires moving the entire block by hand, which is a bit tiring.

Within the application there are multiple configurations: you can define areas where the robot does not have to pass, you can clean the whole house or just one or more rooms, you can define the scheduled cleaning and also manage the alerts and notifications, as well as language. Of course, because the W10 also speaks and speaks in Italian.

The only settings that must be adjusted are those related to the type of cleaning: suction, washing or both, and the possibility of defining both the intensity of the suction and that of the washing. It can also be defined as a double pass: in classic mode the robot runs through all the edges in an anti-clockwise direction, since on the right it has a small brush that moves the dirt in front of the rotating brush, and then beats the entire internal area in an orderly manner, passing around obstacles.

If you choose double cleaning at that point a grid is drawn, covering the area both vertically and horizontally. The area to be cleaned is effectively covered 100%. You can see the difference in the photos below.







How it washes and vacuums the Dreame Bot W10





When there are no “navigation” problems, the W10 works wonders: washes and vacuums very well. Dreame says they only use water, but we used a non-foaming cleanser and there were no problems, just a great clean scent. The risk, with the foam, is to be faced with a real “disaster” during the cleaning phase where the brushes turn very fast.

The trail it leaves on the ground, the container of dirty water which is actually very dirty at each step and the dust drawer, always full, are a guarantee of excellent operation. We appreciated the intelligence in turning around on the edges: the risk of scrubbers is to always leave that inch of unwashed space, due to the clutter, but in this case the two mops protrude on the back and the W10 rotates to cover almost all areas.

The wet trail left by the mop

The corner is obviously excluded and the areas where the robot does not reach are excluded. These products prefer open and uncomplicated spaces, but the W10 has been able to manage carpets, even tall ones, avoiding passing over them if it is washing the floor. If only suction mode is on, it gets on the carpet and increases the intensity. Really nothing to say.

The suggestion is to let him go during the hours when there is no one at home: he can work even in the dark thanks to the Lidar, and he is not even noisy if it were not for the washing phase where the pump that sucks up the dirty water and deposits it in the tank emits annoying gurglings.

The side brush moves the dirt in front of the suction nozzle

What are the flaws of the Dreame Bot W10





The first few days of use we were unable to complete a complete cleaning of the house, and several times we found it “stuck”. Its main problem is the wires and cables: ate a USB cable dangling, sucked by the mop brushes that fell off. It goes without saying that if you are not at home there is no way to remedy the situation. Then we started putting the “do not enter” zones on the map, and figuring out how to better move things and organize the house for cleaning and everything went well.

Robot stuck The brushes took a thread inside The lidar went crazy and created a translated map

Not always, however: sometimes the robot finds itself in front of objects it had not found during the mapping phase and freezes: “Unknown object detected“. It happens especially when the objects are large: with chairs and other small obstacles it recognizes them and passes around them. The navigation system, in short, it needs some little tweaking because it’s not entirely bug free: it happened for example that the map was duplicated with the robot that went totally into confusion. However, the situation has improved with the latest software update and the robot has started cleaning the house on a daily basis without too much trouble.