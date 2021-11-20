Dreaming of a positive pregnancy test – what does it mean?

At first glance this dream hides a desire to get pregnant but it is not necessarily the only meaning of those who dream of a positive pregnancy test. In some cases, the positive result may indicate an idea, a project or a new beginning that is particularly close to our hearts.

If you have dreamed of a positive pregnancy test, perhaps your unconscious is sending you very precise signals about your desire to become a mother. It is not necessarily so but it could be! If you are planning a pregnancy the first thing you need to do is learn how to calculate your fertile days to get pregnant more easily. If you don’t know where to start, watch this video: it’s not difficult!

Dreaming of a positive pregnancy test – everything that goes through your mind

As you can understand of course dream of a positive pregnancy test is related to the concept of creation, pregnancy can undoubtedly be considered the most beautiful form of creation. Dreaming of pregnancy, in any way, is a dream that has the flavor of life, of existence and of something that is born and grows. It has great strength in it and is almost a miracle despite being the most natural thing in the world. The pregnancy test does not take away poetry from the dream, quite the contrary! It is just a modern tool to help a woman understand if she is pregnant.

In dreams such an instrument is associated with expectations, worries, fears, excitement, optimism and pessimism, joy and sadness. Tests are important tools because they bring happiness or disappointment at the same time. They have great power, life is still at stake! Before telling you what it means to dream of a pregnancy test, let’s discover together the interpretation of a very common dream, that of a woman who dreams of being pregnant. Who dreams of pregnancy? A woman who desires a certain child, but often also a man who wants a child! There are also times when the dream takes on an extra meaning, the woman dreams of being pregnant and she really is, she doesn’t know it, she hasn’t planned it but on a subconscious level she feels what is happening to her. If a woman who wants a child is having this dream about pregnancy or dreaming of a positive pregnancy test the meaning of the dream is obvious, the woman puts in her dreams what she has in her mind. But if a person who is not thinking about having a child is making this type of dreams, then the meaning must be identified in a wider and more lateral, more allegorical sphere.

Here then, birth becomes a metaphor for a new one idea or a new one project. And the test becomes a tool to understand that an unexpected turning point or a big change is taking place in our life. Very important to proceed with the correct interpretation of the dream is to remember the emotions of the dreamer, what he felt in the dream and how he felt: taking these aspects into consideration will make it easier to interpret the dream correctly.

Dreaming of a positive pregnancy test – what does this dream mean?

If you dream of a pregnancy test, in the symbolism of dreams, your mind is sending you a message related to fertility, but also to new and exciting implications and changes that can invade your life. If you dream that you are pregnant, you are certainly projected to the future. If in your dream you discover that you are pregnant and you clearly remember seeing the positive test, the meaning could be that there are many new possibilities in your future.

A positive pregnancy test, in the dream, therefore has many meanings. All these interpretations are related to the symbology of change and herald a new phase of life. A simple extra stripe on that test can give the woman who dreams a lot of happiness and expectations in the future! Not only do women dream of getting pregnant. Sometimes, a girl dreams of having a baby, this must be understood because in her subconscious, the girl holds that strong desire.

But it is always good not to draw hasty conclusions: a test of positive pregnancy, it could also reveal the need for an important change and this great change could affect the emotional life but also the professional sphere.

Dreaming of a positive pregnancy test – all possible interpretations of this dream

Every woman or wife who has such a dream and visualizes during the dream the idea (and the certainty in the case of the test) of being pregnant, asks herself the meaning of the dream just had. Often this dream is connected precisely to the desire to change something in one’s life and is not necessarily linked to a child. Sometimes the positive result that the woman visualizes with the test is expected in her life, but on the plan working.

But the changes your mind is communicating to you will be positive or negative? A good way to interpret this dream is to take into account the emotions that a woman feels upon waking up, whether happiness or anxiety and stress. I am clues important to interpret the nature of this dream: also because every woman is different and not all react in the same way in front of an event as important as a pregnancy.

Furthermore, the pregnancy test strips could also hide an even more particular and important message: they could mean that someone close to the dreamer has need some help.

If you dream of a positive pregnancy test a woman in menopause, the hope is not the best. It will be better to make an appointment with the doctor to check your health because this dream is intended as a premonitory of the presence of a disease. Needless to be alarmed, it is certainly only a sign, but prevention is always the best choice!

And if you dream of a positive pregnancy test a pregnant woman? Then the dream does not hide subliminal messages, simply what he dreamed is a reflection of his state, and of the normal anxieties and worries that peep out in the first months of pregnancy. I am fears related to changes in your body or even concerns for the baby she is carrying, and that appear from time to time in dreams!

Dreaming of a positive pregnancy test – and when the test is negative, what does it mean?

In some cases in the dream the woman views a pregnancy test but does not see a positive result. Indeed, he sees that the test is negative. What is the meaning of this dream? Does it have a negative value? If a woman dreams of a negative pregnancy test, there are many possible interpretations. For example this type of dream could reveal a particular period critic from a personal and sentimental point of view, or it can be linked to a hostile relationship and misunderstandings towards family members or relatives.

If you have dreamed of pregnancy, you can play lotto numbers related to the dream you had. Because basically the test is negative or positive, try the fortune never tastes, right? And then if this dream really hides the intuition that for you there are big changes coming, why not start with a good win by trying your luck? It is possible to associate more than one number to each dream: in the case of a pregnancy test, the 34 it is definitely the right number to play.