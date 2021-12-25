Dreaming of Mariah Carey … the artists who, like her, sang Christmas

Christmas time wouldn’t be the same without themed songs to listen to alone or with the family. Since 1994, Mariah Carey has certainly held the scepter of queen of these music festivals which, publishing “All I Want for Christmas Is You “, has accompanied generations after generations for over twenty years. It is still his most famous and well-known Christmas single and is almost a must during the holidays.

The pop star is not the only one, however, to have sung Christmas. Other of her colleagues have tried their hand at Christmas songs… dreaming of Mariah. Here they are with their hits.

Ariana Grande – Santa tell me

First on the list is Ariana Grande. The singer, in 2013, released an EP entirely dedicated to Christmas: Christmas Kisses. It contains four songs which, in the r & b version, are a reinterpretation of great Christmas classics. In addition, Ariana recorded Santa tell me, an original track released with a lot of video.

On the subject of original songs, Ariana had already delighted her fans in 2005 with a completely Christmas-themed EP. This is Christmas and Chill, containing six songs all written by the former Nickelodeon star.

Kelly Clarcson – Wrapped in red

Even Kelly Clarcson knows something about EPs all dedicated to Christmas, who in 2013 released Wrapped in red. The sixth studio album of the American Idol star features 16 themed tracks. Underneath the tree was the lead single.

Britney Spears – My Only Wish (This Year)

My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears is quite successful every year. The song dates back to 2000 but has never been officially released. Despite this, every year the song returns to the charts of the most listened to songs during the Christmas holidays. My Only Wish (This Year) is thus officially a must-have song in any Christmas playlist. Britney is the only one on this chart to have never recorded a theme album.

Kylie Minogue – Santa Baby

In 2015 Kylie Minogue gave fans an album entirely dedicated to Christmas, Kylie Christmas. The album, the thirteenth of the Australian singer, revisits great Christmas classics and also contains two collaborations. In Kylie Christmas, in fact, Iggy Pop, James Corden, Dannii Minogue and the recorded voice of Frank Sinatra. Santa Baby is one of the best known singles.

Sia – Everyday is Christmas

Sia has released an “Everyday is Christmas” themed album. Ten original songs all dedicated to the party. Here is the lead single with the same title.

Katy Perry – Cozy Little Christmas

Katy Perry also wanted to help create the holiday spirit with “Cozy Little Christmas”. Here is the audio.

Elettra Lamborghini – “At midnight (Christmas Song)”

Elettra Lamborghini this year she launched herself into the Christmas enterprise by launching the song “At midnight (Christmas song)”. The single, which has a festive tinkling of bells in the background, is an uptempo invitation to enthusiasm and letting go of feelings, from the purest and most romantic to the most fiery and driven. The electronic drum machine from the 80s ensures that the mood of “A midnight (Christmas Song)” blends perfectly with the spirit and joyful atmosphere of Christmas, without eclipsing the more overwhelming side typical of Lamborghini pieces.

If you don’t like the alternatives and you are fond of Mariah Carey, you can listen to The Star, the song by the interpreter which is part of the soundtrack of the film “The heroes of Christmas”.