Dreams, glamor and Hollywood stars are back, Toni Servillo does it in three

Parties, the return of Hollywood, a glowing red carpet (even if off-limits to the public), overcrowded hotels, tampons, Green passes, films already sold out, crowds of stars. The 78th Venice Film Festival, which will open tomorrow with Madres Paralelas di Pedro Almodòvar, in the audience also the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. After last year’s courageous edition, when the festival was the first major world event organized (successfully) during the pandemic, and a few weeks after a somewhat subdued Cannes, Venice 2021 is preparing to make its mark with a program in the name of quality and glamor. Excellent springboard for the restart, as pointed out by the minister Dario Franceschini.

Venice Film Festival, Hollywood is back

The first star to disembark will be Roberto Benigni who will receive the Lion for Lifetime Achievement tomorrow and will then hold a masterclass. But Kristen Stewart, mourning Lady Diana in Pablo Larraìn’s Spencer, is also expected, Tilda Swinton, Isabelle Huppert, Timothé Chalamet, Zendaya, Vincent Lindon, Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck paired with J.Lo for the riot of the paparazzi, Tim Roth, Jamie Lee-Curtis (another Lifetime Achievement Lion), Benedict Cumberbacht, Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Anya Taylor-Joy.





And in the year of plenty, some stars split up, accompanying more than one film. Penelope Cruz plays a forty-year-old parturient in Madres Paralelas, then wears a red curly wig and becomes a lesbian director struggling with the overflowing ego of her actors Antonio Banderas And Oscar Martìnez in the comedy Competencia Oficial by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn. Same fate for Charlotte Gainsbourg protagonist of Les choses humaines and Sundown, for Alba Rohrwacher (The paradise of the peacock and The Lost Daughter), for Silvio Orlando (Ariaferma and The hidden child).

But Oscar Isaacs And Toni Servillo, featured in three films each, beat everyone. The American is in Paul Schrader’s The Card Collector, in the Scenes from a Marriage series, in Dune. The great Italian actor is instead the protagonist of It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino (he is the father of the same director), in Ariaferma by Leonardo Di Costanzo he plays the role of a prison guard and in Mario Martone’s Qui rido io he is a crackling Eduardo Scarpetta.

SOLD OUT

The fever for the most anticipated films is growing: tickets for Dune, the science fiction blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve, sold out already in August. After last year’s fast, the majors (Universal, Warner, Disney-Fox) return to the Lido in force while Netflix, still banned from the Cannes competition, aims for the Golden Lion with three films: It was the hand of God , Spencer, The Lost Daughter, from Elena Ferrante, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. «The Americans can’t wait to start over», explained the director of the exhibition Alberto Barbera, «and Venice is also a springboard for the Oscar».

There will be no opening party but parties abound: the first, tonight at the Danieli Hotel, will be offered by Variety in honor of the president of the Jury Bon Joon-ho. As for the excellent health of Italian cinema, “we are in a moment of productive effervescence as it hasn’t happened since the 1960s,” says Barbera.