Dreamworks brings to television the most acclaimed animated films of the last decade

the new channel dreamworksone of the most renowned animation studios in the world, and the most relevant Pay TV signal at the moment in terms of children’s and family entertainment, brings to television in July its catalog of the most acclaimed blockbuster movies of the last decade to entertain the whole family.

Chicken Run

Premiere July 16 8:00pm LATAM

Set in Yorkshire, England in 1961, the film tells the story of an American rooster who falls in love with a beautiful hen on a British farm. The couple decides to run away from the farm, but they first have to face the evil farmer who tries to keep them under control. The chickens decide to try an escape so as not to end up turned into chicken meat pies with the great moral of how obstacles are not impediments to achieving goals. ¨Little Chickens on the Run¨ invites us to reflect on how teamwork, effort and perseverance are central elements that allow us to “jump over the barbed wire” that we encounter in life.

With the voices of acclaimed stars like Mel Gibson (The Patriot, Mad Max 2), Miranda Richardson (Snow White, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Timothy Spall (The King’s Speech) and many more.

Shrek

Premiere July 16 8:00pm LATAM

The cinematic phenomenon that captured the world’s imagination with… the greatest fairy tale ever told! to remind us that even the most unexpected character can achieve anything they set out to do. Shrek (Mike Myers) embarks on a mission to rescue the spirited princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his adorable donkey (Eddie Murphy) and reclaim ownership of his swamp from the scheming Lord Farquaad.

Based on the 1990 illustrated book of fairy tales by William Steig, Shrek!. The film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”, making it the first DreamWorks animated film to earn that honor.

Hop: Rebel without Easter

Premiere July 17 6:00pm LATAM

American film directed by Tim Hill (Alvin and the Chipmunks), produced by Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me and Ice Age) and starring Russell Brand (Trolls, Ballers), Hugh Laurie (Friends, House), james marsden (The Notebook, Enchanted) Y Kaley Cuoco (TI have Big Bang Theory) comes to television. The story mixes the ancient tradition of the Easter Bunny and takes us to a wonderful world full of candy to invite us to pursue dreams and do what really makes a person happy regardless of criticism or obstacles.

Turbo

Premiere July 24 6:00pm LATAM

The animated sports comedy that comes to show and teach the youngest members of the family that there is no dream too big, nor a dreamer too small. Based on the original idea of ​​David Soren (Shrek, Madagascar 2: Escape from Africa), it is a clear example of overcoming where a garden snail fulfills his impossible dream: to be the fastest snail in the world proving that in dreams there is no boundaries. Set in Los Angeles, “Turbo” features an ordinary garden snail named Turbo whose dream of becoming the world’s fastest snail comes true. Starring the voices of Ryan Reynolds (The Proposal, Green Lantern), Paul Giamatti (Dr. Dolittle, Billions), Michael Peña (My Little Pony: The Movie, Tom and Jerry), Snoop Dogg (SpongeBob SquarePants: To the Rescue), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (Barry), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Ben Schwartz (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Richard Jenkins (Me, Myself & Irene), Ken Jeong (Knocked Up), Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar) and Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers).

Antz Hormiguitaz

Premiere July 31 6:00pm LATAM

The story about the non-conformist ant that disturbs the life of the colony by pretending to be a soldier and falling in love with a princess arrives to captivate the whole family. He arrives to teach the little ones a little more about the kingdom of ants through a story full of inspiration. With the voice of acclaimed stars like Sharon Stone (cat woman), Jennifer Lopez (Ice Age: Continental Drift), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Dan Aykroyd (The Ghostbusters), Anne Bancroft (G.I. Jane) Y Gene Hackman (Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) They were in charge of providing the voices of the characters, some of them even have facial similarities with the actors who interpreted their voices.

In addition to blockbuster films, the new Dreamworks offering in Latin America includes series such as Baby Boss: Back in Business, Trolls: Keep Up the Beat!, The Epic Adventures of Captain Underpants, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Long Live King Julien, Dawn of the Croods, and much more.

Currently available in 40 territories across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, DreamWorks is now also available in Latin America.