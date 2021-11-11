Dreamworks chooses Lenovo workstations for its creative team. The company: “They were the ones with the best performance”

The work of a content factory like DreamWorks, a creative studio that has given life to real animation masterpieces, has been marked for a long time. The rendering time. Hours and hours of servers used to reconstruct in the smallest details lights and details of each frame and each 3D model, servers that must be reliable and easy to manage.

In recent months, Lenovo has transformed the DreamWorks data center into a high-performance, ultra-scalable and sustainable operations center for all content creation: it has replaced all servers with the new Neptune system based on liquid cooling.

Thanks to Neptune, the Intel Xeon processors, used in the rendering nodes, can be pushed up to 240 watts instead of the maximum 165 watts that can be managed with the classic forced air cooling, and this allows not only an energy saving of the air conditioning systems but also a saving of time, by working at a higher speed the machines are able to finish certain jobs earlier.

DreamWorks was incredibly happy with Lenovo’s work on its datacenters and render farm, said Kate Swanborg, DreamWorks Animation Senior Vice President, Technology Communications and Strategic Alliances, that she decided to expanding the partnership also to the second delicate element of the entire chain, namely the workstations.

Kate Swanborg, DreamWorks Animation Senior Vice President, Technology Communications and Strategic Alliances

DreamWorks across all departments for content and character development, including the next animated film to be released in April, “The Bad Guys,” will use Lenovo workstations.

The choice fell on the ThinkStation P620 based on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro architecture and on the ThinkStation P920 with dual Intel Xeon processors.

What may seem like a “Christian Democratic” choice is actually a sort of a / b test: Kate Swanborg explained to us that they have recently started working with workstations and they haven’t yet made a decision as to which of the two platforms is best for them. At the moment some teams use AMD, others use Intel, but it is not excluded in a few months a decision will be made towards a single brand or a division of workstations depending on the type of work that the teams have to face.

The ThinkStation P620, with AMD’s Threadripper, offers undoubted advantages when looking at multi-threaded application environments but it will still take some time to understand how to make the most of the machines.

Dreamworks will have no difficulty in doing this anyway, and Lenovo will earn a lot from this partnership. “Internally we use Linux as an operating system“Adds Kate Swanborg, explaining that the development team and the engineering team have not only developed several applications for internal use over the years but also has the ability to optimize the drivers and make the machines more and more stable and sewn on the their needs.

The work done in DreamWorks will therefore also help Lenovo to have stable, updated and certified drivers for all your Linux workstations.

Why Lenovo? Or rather, if we look at Apple we know that its machines are irreplaceable: if you need macOS you are forced to choose an Apple workstation. In the case of Lenovo, the processors are from Intel and AMD, the components are made by different companies, the operating system is linux.

We couldn’t help but ask Kate Swanborg why Lenovo really is, and what Lenovo had in more than other companies that also have professional workstations with the same features. The DreamWorks executive told us that performance is obviously important in certain industries, but people are too. DreamWorks understands, with the datacenter, that they have found a reliable partner ready to intervene in any problem. That can be a machine problem, a configuration problem or even assistance for a particular need. Lenovo has proven to be reliable and is convinced that it will also be reliable for the workstation segment, which will gradually embrace laptops as well. “We initially thought that starting in 2022 everyone would be back to work in the office“, Explains the manager,”but things will surely change.“