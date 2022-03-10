Dress + Pants: the trend of spring 2022

READ IN:

The Y2K aesthetic, named after the well-known 2000 effect, has been with us for a few seasons, encouraging us to recover trends that we thought were forgotten. Now it’s the turn of the juxtaposition of dresses on pants.

Pairing dresses with pants might seem like a trend that’s overly rooted in the 2000s. However, different fashion brands such as Prada, Acne Studios, Fendi and Schiaparelli have shown in their Spring-Summer 2021 presentations that it is feasible for this duo to return in an updated way for the coming seasons.

A year later, and with microtrends constantly being updated, the juxtaposition between a dress and pants is not so far-fetched. We could say that it is one of the most attractive proposals of this 2022. Even Zara or Veronika Heilbrummer have been among the first to give the go-ahead to this street style combo in their latest releases.

Fendi is committed to both garments being fluid and transparent; Chloé opts for a more oversize version with XXL pants and minidresses; Isabel Marant incorporates low-rise pants and dresses with openings; Louis Vuitton unites straight jeans with asymmetrical dresses; Alberta Ferretti leans towards maxi dresses over trousers and Peter Do towards minimalism.

“It girls” like Bella Hadid choose to create a balance between masculine and feminine details, as well as to wear the shortest and sexiest dresses in our wardrobe with suit pants or jeans; Hailee Steinfeld breathes new life into old-fashioned black jeans with a Victorian-style dress; Monica Anoz wear a loose boho style maxi dress with leggings.

