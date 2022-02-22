dressed as a schoolgirl and with excessive Photoshop

Related news

Nicole Kidman (54 years old), who is nominated for ‘Best Leading Actress’ at the Oscar Awards, for her participation in be the Ricardos, has revolutionized social media for a amazing pose which, precisely, is related to his success in the seventh art.

The actress, who has had a career spanning 40 years and more than 80 projects, has become one of the stars of the new edition of Hollywood Issuethe traditional publication with which Vanity Fair celebrates the stars and professionals of the cinema with several different covers. This year, Nicole Kidman has been one of the chosen ones and has posed a style that has been talked about in the last days.

the protagonist of be the Ricardosa film that has also given an Oscar nomination to Javier Bardem (52) -as ‘Best Leading Actor’-, has received endless criticism for the outfits from sexy schoolgirl with the one shown on her cover. It’s about a look formed by a set of miniskirt and top Of the brand Miu miuwhich she completes with gray stockings and loafers in white and terracotta.

Both on her Instagram account and on the magazine’s profile, the actress has received hundreds of criticisms such as the following: “There is an outfit for everyone… Where was the stylist in that session?”, “I can’t stand the outfits” or “This is a horrible outfit.” Several users have even compared it to well-known music stars who made these outfits their hallmark in the 2000s. Such is the case of Britney Spears (40) or Christina Aguilera (41).

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem at the presentation of ‘Ser los Ricardo’.

gtres

For many, in addition, photography has been excessively retouched. They do not believe that Nicole Kidman can boast such an impressive figure at 54 years old. “It seems that they put your head on a teenage body”, “A lot of Photoshop” or “Why does it seem that your head was cut off?”, Are some of the messages that network users have left, “outraged” with the pose the actress for Vanity Fair.

This year, for its traditional Hollywood Issuethe magazine has also had Penelope Cruz (47), who is competing in the same category as Kidman for her role in Parallel Mothers, Kristen Stewart (31), nominated for spencer, benedict cumberbatch (45) or Michaela Jae Rodriguez (31). What’s more, Idris Elbe (49), Andrew Garfield (38) and Simu Liu (32).

cosmetic touch-ups

At 54, Nicole Kidman has resorted to various cosmetic touch-ups to rejuvenate his face. as you might know THE SPANISHthrough the analysis of an expert in 2019, the interpreter, among other things, has undergone a mini facelift to stretch the skin and has marked her cheekbones.

On the other hand, the actress has had botox treatments, injections of hyaluronic acid in the lips and nose tip rhinoplasty. She has finished off her touch-ups with a vitamin mesotherapy.

[Más información: Nicole Kidman sorprende con una nueva cara: sabemos cuánto le ha costado]

Follow the topics that interest you