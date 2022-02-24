Dresses, blouses, pants and more spring floral designs

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Get ahead of the new season and bloom with the most vivid and luminous colors when you flower your wardrobe like Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Gemma Chan, Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham this spring. Read on to discover the pieces we have here just for you.

1. Pull&Bear T-shirt: Don’t hesitate any longer and celebrate spring with the power of flowers in your wardrobe by simply adding this relaxed and casual piece that will elevate your looks. outfits printed t-shirt for everyday use. Price $9.90

Pull&Bear

2. Charter Club Jeans: Renew yourself this season just by taking risks with the jeans prints that the famous wear and that you can find here in a very subtle tone that you can wear just by opting for white sneakers like those of the famous. Price $10.93 (Original $39.50)

Macy’s

3. Missguided Skirt: Give a very sensual touch to this garment with the fresh fashion of bare backs worn by celebrities this spring and elevate it even more by wearing it with translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones. Price $15 (Original $38)

misguided

4. Boohoo Kimono: Complement this light piece in a casual way with your jeans loose and comfortable or give it a more formal and sophisticated touch by wearing it over your slip dress, the dress of the celebs that you will wear this summer. Price $16 (Original $40)

Boohoo

5. Nasty Gal Pants: We love this ’70s-inspired floral style that’s a spring version of our beloved flared jeans worn by celebrities in a very modern and relaxed way. Price $24.50 (Original $49)

Nasty Gal

6. Trendyol Skirt: Go for mini skirts to look like a Hollywood star this spring and show off those legs, especially if you want to appear to have long legs, since this is a key piece that you should wear if you are short. Price $29.60 (Original $37)

asos

7. Bershka Skirt: Modernize this floral garment with these white boots that celebrities wear 24/7 and combine with their entire wardrobe and give it a more urban and rebellious touch by integrating the colorful leather jackets to brighten up your look. outfits this spring. Price $35.90

Bershka

8. Hot Topic Dress: There is no doubt that Disney fans will love this Bambi-inspired model, which will look amazing with your cowboy boots to walk like a Hollywood diva during your weekends. Price $39.92 (Original $49.90)

Hot Topic

9. Karen Scott Sweatshirt: Create the outfits perfect to work from home with this sweatshirt, the most comfortable and warm boots that women love celebrities and top it off by staying comfortable wearing the biker shorts for women like the famous ones in your outfits casual. Price $17.99

Macy’s

10. Boohoo Break: Wear military boots this season and all year long like Hollywood stars when combining this divine to break with wide sleeves that you can wear with your translucent bags that celebrities love to wear this spring. Price $20 (Original $50)

Boohoo

11. Missguided Dress: Start spring with this slip dress, the dress of the celebs that you will also wear this summer, and give a more sophisticated touch to the clutch bags that celebrities can not let go of. Price $26 (Original $52)

misguided

12. Bershka Blouse: A piece that will immediately modernize your image just by wearing the pleated pants like a Hollywood superstar and give a jovial touch to your days by mixing it with the style fisherman hats. bucket hat like the ones used by the most famous cool. Price $35.90

Bershka

13. Asos Design Skirt: Invest in this fabulous floral skirt that has a front slit and will look perfect with your bodysuits to create the ideal outfit. Finish off your outfit with statement-making oversized earrings. Price $45

asos

14. Nasty Gal Dress: Be the woman more fashionable of your group setting trends with the puffy sleeves of this dress that integrates fantastic cut outs, the trend worn by celebrities in a cool way during the hottest days. Price $55.50 (Original $111)

Nasty Gal

15. Hot Topic Blouse: The perfect model for all women who love the color pink! This blouse with a Disney design and flowers will be a total hit when leaving the house wearing your overalls and dungarees to look like a relaxed celebrity. Price $31.92 (Original $39.90)

Hot Topic

16. Pull&Bear Bathing Suit Swimsuit: prepare for the spring break and add to your shopping cart this piece that is inspired by those full bathing suits similar to those worn by celebrities this summer and that you just need one of these simple and colorful bags like those of Hollywood stars. Price $35.90

Bershka

