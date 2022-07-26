Drew Barrymore addresses Chip and Joanna Gaines on Instagram

ads

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022.

When Drew Barrymore is in the middle of a major home renovation mess, he does what any other DIY designer would do: he cries out for help from Chip and Joanna Gaines. However, unlike most homeowners, he can actually summon former HGTV stars when he needs encouragement from him!

Barrymore has been redesigning and renovating her New York City apartment, including dismantling her retro pink and green kitchen. In August 2021, she shared an inspiration board for the space, featuring design elements that reflect her personal and eclectic style. It’s unclear what space she’s working in right now, but it’s obviously a big job, and one that sometimes requires backup from celebrity friends of hers.

Barrymore gets a pep talk from Joanna Gaines

On July 21, Barrymore posted a behind-the-scenes video of her apartment renovation. In the clip, she said, “Chip? Joan? It’s demo day,” borrowing the couple’s catchphrase for the days in Fixer Upper: Home Makeover when her crew trashes the rooms they plan to renovate.

The video then showed Barrymore looking stressed, moaning and moaning as she panned the camera around the demolished room she was in. “Ohhh, Chip and Jo,” she wailed herself. “Is this how you feel sometimes in the middle of a project?”

And as if by magic, his fairy that decorated appeared, at least on Instagram. Joanna commented, “I feel you, Drew! Be aware of the sight of him and keep pushing through the mess! He is going to be so beautiful and worth it!!”

Maybe Joanna thought she owed Barrymore a favor. When she and Chip appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 4, 2022, Barrymore got comedian David Letterman to shoot a video for Joanna, who admitted that she is the celebrity crush on him.

“Drew and David in one day? I’m done,” Joanna joked.

Barrymore also recorded his favorite renewal moment

The renovations at Barrymore’s apartment haven’t been entirely worth a shout. During what he called “part 2 of the renovation,” he shed a few happy tears when he broke through a wall and uncovered a window that had been covered up by the previous owners. Barrymore shared the video on June 22, in which he revealed that he had a feeling there was a hidden window there.

Discovering it and seeing the light flow through it was emotional for Barrymore, who said: “It’s so hopeful. Where something can be so covered and dark, you can open it up and create light.”

Though other parts of her apartment may still be under construction, Barrymore shared photos of her kitchen completed in August 2021, filled with vintage treasures, dark green paint, and small collections of spices and crockery.

Beyond its own walls, Barrymore is making a name for itself in the home décor industry. She launched her own line of home goods at Walmart in 2020, called Flower Home, and his show features “Design with Drew” segments, a partnership with design expert Mikel Welch to reshape viewer spaces. She also just released her Little Yellow Book of favorite design products on the market right now.

ads