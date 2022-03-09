Drew Barrymore admits she has the ‘hottest’ dreams about her exes

ads

Drew Barrymore admitted that she still dreams of getting hot and heavy with some of her exes.

During Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” co-host Ross Mathews asked if she “ever had a dream about an ex that made her go ‘Oooh?'”

“I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days, Ross,” the 47-year-old actress joked.

“Every six months I’ll have the hottest dream and be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m libidinous and alive,’” Barrymore continued.

When Mathews asked her to explain the meaning of the word “libido,” she replied, “Like I have a libido, like I’m alive and I have a pulse.”

“Dreams are a safe space to work out a lot of things,” added the “Never Been Kissed” star.

Drew Barrymore revealed that she’s still “getting into the action” with some of her former flames in her “hottest” dreams. Drew Barrymore/YouTube Show

Barrymore is currently believed to be single, having called it quits on her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, in 2016. The couple have remained on good terms as they co-parent their daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. .

The “Never Been Kissed” actress was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

The talk show host admitted she’s only “getting action” in her dreams lately.Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

She also dated several of her co-stars over the years, including David Arquette, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, and had an open relationship with Luke Wilson.

“When we met, we were young and wild,” he said of Wilson during an episode of his self-titled talk show in January.

Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. Steve Granitz

“I was dating him, but I think he was dating other people as well. It was an open relationship; we were young,” she said of their romance in the late ’90s.

In addition to being candid about her personal life, Barrymore regularly opens up about her mental health, telling audiences in December about her “calm and safe” two-year journey toward sobriety.

“It was something that I realized just didn’t serve me or my life,” he said of alcohol.

The actress with her old flame, David Arquette, in 1991. Michael Ochs Archives

“We are at a dead end and at the crux of a moment where talking about how we figured ourselves out, how we get by takes a path and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if right now there is a revolt against perfection that we are all forced to see and feel through social media.”

