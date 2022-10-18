Drew Barrymore admits she hasn’t had sex since 2016

In a new blog post, which Drew Barrymore titled “Rebels Who Love,” the actress confessed that she doesn’t need to have sex because she’s learned that physical intimacy doesn’t mean love.

the protagonist of Charlie’s Angels revealed that since splitting from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, in 2016, “she hasn’t been able to have an intimate relationship.”

“Since I entered the life of a single mother I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is, something new that I wasn’t very clear on growing up, and I’ve had a lot of learning curves along the way,” she shared with her readers.

The 47-year-old star said that after her divorce she has become more “cautious” in her personal life, as she is trying to raise her daughters to be “empowered and love themselves,” she continued.

“I’m sure there was a time in my life when six months seemed like a lot to me, but now I’m on the other side. I had no parents to serve as role models for me and I related to people in an adult way from a tender age.

“I was looking for companionship, validation, excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun. And adventures! Now, since I can’t get into the time machine and change my story, I choose to look through a positive lens, which is that I survived!” she continued.

the actress of 50 First Dates she ended her post by stating that she doesn’t hate sex, but “has finally reached the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same thing.”