Drew Barrymore Admits To Having ‘Hottest’ Dreams About Her Exes Every 6 Months

Drew Barrymore is an actor that many remember from his time as a young man who stole the screen in ET the alien. Since then, she has appeared in several films, including 50 first dates, Charlie’s AngelsY Forever.

Although this 47-year-old actress is never far from the big screen, she spends most of her time raising her children and avoiding the wedding bells. That doesn’t stop her from dreaming, though, and she admits to having the “hottest” dreams about her ex every six months.

Drew Barrymore | Rich Fury/Fake Images

Drew Barrymore dating status: is love in the cards?

Today, she stays busy raising her daughters, Olive and Frankie, and co-parenting with Will Kopelman. She admits to putting them before her career. So it should come as no surprise that dating has also taken a backseat for Barrymore.

However, this does not mean that you have not tried dating. She simply says that she is not sure how to be a single mother and raise the strong children that she wants to raise. She, too, is not sure how she would introduce her children to a potential mate and she says that it would take her time to get to know someone before introducing them.

So far, this doesn’t seem to have been a problem. Barrymore has only tried dating a few times in the past few years and some of those dates have gotten him out.

However, according to Barrymore, the exception to the no dating rule apparently doesn’t apply in Dreamland. Although who and what he dreams of may surprise some people.

what dreams can come

Though Barrymore admits she’s not immune from wanting love in life and having a few past dates that didn’t go so well, she’s not interested in getting married right now. This does not prevent him from having dreams with her ex.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, along with co-host Ross Mathews, brought up the topic of dreams about past partners. Barrymore made a comment about how her ex shows up in nightmares. According to Insider, Mathews then asked her if she had dreams of an ex that would make her go ‘Oooh.’

With no filter in place, Barrymore replied, “I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days, Ross.” She goes on to express that, “Every six months I’ll have the hottest dream, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m libidinous and I’m alive.’”

It gives him the feeling that “I have a libido as if it were alive and I have a pulse”. As the jokes die down, Barrymore adds that dreams are a safe place to “work out a lot of things.”

for the love of barrymore

Barrymore has walked down the aisle three times, though two of her previous marriages were short-lived. She married Jeremy Thomas in 1994, but they divorced in 1995. A whirlwind romance with Tom Green followed, but it only lasted from 2001 to 2002. The two reunited in 2020, but not in hopes of a budding romance.

In fact, her third and last marriage was to Will Kopelman. The couple married in 2012 and divorced in 2016. It was a marriage that she felt would never end. When she did, it was devastating to her that she couldn’t provide the happy and stable home of her dreams.

Barrymore is one of the few women who is content to remain single and focus on the kids and her career. After her marriage to Kopelman ended, she lost a few pounds and embraced the new life she was leading.

