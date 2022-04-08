Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Admits To Having ‘Hottest’ Dreams About Her Exes Every 6 Months

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Drew Barrymore is an actor that many remember from his time as a young man who stole the screen in ET the alien. Since then, she has appeared in several films, including 50 first dates, Charlie’s AngelsY Forever.

Although this 47-year-old actress is never far from the big screen, she spends most of her time raising her children and avoiding the wedding bells. That doesn’t stop her from dreaming, though, and she admits to having the “hottest” dreams about her ex every six months.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Lincoln Palomeque and Carolina Cruz, family: how many children do they have and what are their names | Age | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

7 mins ago

The strange message from Megan Fox that raises suspicion of pregnancy

9 mins ago

Chris Brown’s Romantic History: From Rihanna to Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown – Up News Info

11 mins ago

Nicola Peltz, the beautiful millionaire who will be the daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button