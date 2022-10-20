Drew Barrymore, against plastic surgeries: “I don’t want to fight against nature” | He criticized the Hollywood industry

The actress Drew Barrymore, the girl from the movie “ET the alien“spoke out against plastic surgeryto which the industry Hollywood pushes, according to her, by the desire to “drink from the fountain of youth”.

“I’ve never gotten anything on my face. I don’t want to fight nature”, He commented when interviewing his colleague Jamie Lee Curtis, on the program he hosts, The Drew Barrymore Show. “I am raising two daughters, and I consider that We grew up in an industry where you wanted to drink from the fountain of youth, something I never subscribed to.”he continued.

In conversation with his colleague, barrymore, 47 years old, said “Seeing so many women torturing themselves to look a certain way can make them miserable.”. And he added: “We’re going to get old, things are going to go wrong, and that’s okay, it’s part of life.”held.

In February of last year, the actress from Charlie’s Angels and Like it was the first time, revealed that another factor that motivates her to avoid cosmetic retouching is that she fears becoming addicted and ending up ruining her appearance. “What matters to me and I feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I am a highly addictive person“, he commented.

And I add: “I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate each year more”.

Drew Barrymore and his choice not to have sex

This Tuesday, in a blog post where he talked about his love relationships, he assured that “I needed to remain celibate and honest and in a kind of mourning state for the loss of a family I swore I would have for my daughters. Also to find grace and acceptance and what would be our new normal as a blended family.”

The actress parted ways in 2016 with the art consultant Will Kopelmanwith whom she had two daughters: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. She was previously married to Jeremy Thomas in 1995 and with Tom Green in 2001.

The former child star explained that she “searched her whole life” to understand the difference between sex and love, eventually realizing with the help of her therapist that “Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.” And he maintained that he is “in a completely different place in his life and maybe in the near future he will have a relationship.”

“So, for the record, I don’t hate sex! I just reached the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same”, wrote the actress.

A few months ago, he also said that he now has “very different feelings about intimacy” than he did in his youth. and that she could spend “years“ without having sex and that he did not consider it “necessary”.

In fact, he assured that he has not had sex for six years. “I’m not going to have sex until I’m in a serious relationship.“He said. “Maintaining a relationship with a man has not been the most important thing for me for a long time,” he added.

“I have two little girls and I don’t want to bring people home. I think it would take me a long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could introduce them to my daughters,” she clarified.

