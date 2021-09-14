A new movie? “We still have ten years!”

There are couples on the big screen that we are all very fond of, a bit as if they were a couple of friends, of those that it is always nice to meet: Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are just like that. She, a baby star, began her film career at age 7 in the iconic ET movie – the Extraterrestrial. He, actor and comedian, distinguished himself in the 90s on the Saturday Night Live television program.

A few days ago, frequent co-stars won the Dynamic Duo award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Barrymore, 45, and Sandler, 54, have starred opposite each other over three different decades: in 1998 in Sooner or later me the groom, they entered the history of cinema in 2004 with 50 Times the First Kiss and finally, in 2014 we saw them again in Together for strength.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, when will we see them again together in the cinema?

On the occasion of the MTV Movie Awards, the super couple Barrymore-Sandler reunited after 6 years. The Grown Up Weekend actor joked with the fiery red-haired co-star to get fans’ attention. “It’s been a lot of fun making a movie with you for the past three decades,” Adam revealed. “Yes, yes, and Drew, it’s 2020 so you know what that means …”. Charlie’s Angel joked about this wacky 2020: “Does that mean everything sucks?”

“Yes, that’s right, but it’s also a new decade, so we can do another movie together,” the actor said. Barrymore, connected via the internet, nodded with a: “Well, let’s wait until we find something extraordinary, we are 10 years old.” In September, Drew and Adam wore the clothes of Henry and Lucy again, the magical couple of 50 First Dates. The couple reunited at the premiere of the actress’s talk show: The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sandler, live with his colleague, sent her a beautiful message, confessing: “Drew, in all seriousness though, I just wanted to tell you this: I couldn’t be more excited for you. Now you have your show. You will make people very happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magical “.

A beautiful friendship between colleagues that has lasted for years and which is very difficult to find among Hollywood actors. Fortunately, Barrymore has managed to maintain excellent relations with her co-stars. During the premiere of her show, among the special guests were Charlie’s ex-angels: Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The trio is back on the scene for a highly anticipated reunion that has captivated all die-hard fans of the crime series.