Drew Barrymore and five films that have marked his career • On your screen

All of us who were born in the 80s and 90s know drew Barrymore to perfection. Her film career has been part of our daily lives, conquering us with an innocent look in her first great role to falling in love with the romantic comedies of the nineties. Currently the actress is presenting one of the talk shows most interesting of the moment, The Drew Barrymore Show, in which he has brought together part of the teams with which he has worked during his career and offering us fun and carefree interviews. Quite a break in the middle of a pandemic.

His filmography has been composed of humor, action, drama, animation dubbing and sweetness. If something has characterized Barrymore, it has been the complete love that her roles emanate. Do you remember Gertie? To Josie Geller? Dylan?

He was born on February 21, 1975, in Culver City, California. The world of acting ran through his usual veins, his father being actor John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore. He is part of an acting dynasty, including his godmother, Sophia Loren, and her godfather, Steven Spielberg. Barrymore attended elementary school at Fountain Day School in West Hollywood and Country School, but in the wake of her sudden stardom in ET The Extra-Terrestrial, the young woman had to turn her life upside down.

He did not have a simple life behind the cameras, living from party to party and nightlife being a fundamental part of his day to day. She had to attend a rehabilitation center at the age of 13, reaching eighteen months in an institution for the mentally ill. Currently the actress and presenter is in one of her sweetest moments, leaving her past behind and entering a television world that does not stop offering her successes.

ET the alien

Qualification: ET the Extra-Terrestrial | Year: 1982 | Director: steven spielberg

It is impossible to analyze Spielberg’s filmography and not mention ET The Extra-Terrestrial. This great little adventure moved us (and continues to do so), managing to mix science fiction, adventure and drama, presenting a character that has marked the history of cinema.

What is it about? The adventure begins when a small being from another planet is left behind on Earth when his ship forgets about him when he returns home. This little extraterrestrial being is completely alone, until he crosses the path of a young boy with whom he will become inseparable. The boy and his brothers will try to find a way for the little alien to return to his planet before the scientists and the police find him.

Scream: Watch Who’s Calling

Qualification: Scream | Year: nineteen ninety six | Director: Wes Craven

Scream changed the horror genre, that’s for sure. This slasher redefined the rules of the game and offered us an unprecedented adventure. Craven and Williamson introduced the meta side of a simple serial killer story, pulling off the impossible. Mark a generation.

What is it about? Horrific murders have marked the small town of Woodsboro, just one year after the murder of Sidney’s mother. Now, the young woman will see how these bloody events are closely related to what happened to her mother.

Forever and ever

Qualification: EverAfter | Year: 1998 | Director: Andy Tennant

Inspired by the tale of Cinderella of the Brothers Grimm, Hollywood surprised us with this reinterpretation of the story, all with a more modern air (despite taking place in the Middle Ages) and making thousands of viewers fall in love with its protagonists. This production could be said to have marked the start of romantic comedy in Barrymore’s career.

What is it about? Little Danielle, motherless, has found the ideal refuge in books and in her father’s love, but everything changes after the tragic death of her father. She will now be under the guardianship of her new stepmother, who treats her like a servant. As if that weren’t enough, her two stepsisters are really cruel to her.

I have never been kissed

Qualification: Never Been Kissed | Year: 1999 | Director: Raja Gosnell

During these years we have lived many moments of transformation in the main characters to fool the rest, from Miss Special Agent to Shakespeare In Love, but this romantic comedy has something special. Something that remains in the collective memory and makes it a little jewel of the 90s.

What is it about? Josie Geller is a proofreader at a major newspaper, but her new assignment will remind her of her past. She tries to become a journalist and for this she will have to do a job… infiltrate an institute. There she will be forced to relive her frustrated adolescence and repeat situations that anyone would try to avoid at all costs. But she… she will meet a teacher who will help her integrate.

Charlie’s Angels

Qualification: Charlie’s Angels | Year: 2000 | Director: McG

The new millennium could not start in a better way. An action movie that redefined the well-known Charlie’s Angels and brought us three totally explosive new characters.

What is it about? The production introduces us to a peculiar detective agency, run by billionaire Charlie. Among his agents are Natalie, Dylan and Alex, three women experts in martial arts, costumes and the most advanced technology. In this mission they will have to deal with a very important case: the kidnapping of computer genius Eric Knox.