Drew Barrymore and his emotional viral video on Tik Tok

Actress, television presenter, producer and writer. Are we missing something? Oh yeah! Drew Barrymore can now add home renovation to her long list of accomplishments.

The 47-year-old artist left her fans both impressed and a little emotional after sharing her latest personal project. Drew first shared her newfound passion with her followers on her Instagram with a captioned video: “Don’t listen to me, I’m having the time of my LIFE”.

Of course, the host of the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ knows how to move in the kitchen. The clip shows us Drew going all out with a hammer against the checkered tiles of his new New York apartment. The background song of Home Depot It was also a nice addition.

A day later, the situation became very emotional. Once the floral wallpaper and colorful furniture were gone, the ‘Eyes of Fire’ actress had a great hunch that there was a secret window that the last tenants covered with drywall. Moments like these are why so many people tell you to trust your intuition. Drunk with emotion, the actress decided to howl (yes, howl) in excitement at the big reveal.

Drew posted a second part of her kitchen makeover and, as soon as he discovered the hidden window, emotions began to flow. The video shows a teary-eyed Drew looking out the new window and repeating, “I knew there was a window in here. I knew it.” She continued, “It’s so hopeful that something so hidden and dark…you can open it up and create light.”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to support the star, leaving sweet messages like:

“Protect this woman. She is the new Betty White and I will stand by this statement for the next 60 years with love and joy.”

“Drew should have his own show on HGTV”

“The joy you are getting from this experience is unbelievable!!!”

“I’m laughing because crying out a window is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen!!😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰”

After all was said and done, some fans thought the actress’s outburst of intense emotion was actually quite comicalbut Drew thinks it’s great because even she knows when to laugh at herself:

It doesn’t matter if you find it strange or revealing to cry at a window, we can all agree that Drew Barrymore is joy personified!

