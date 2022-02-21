Drew Barrymore and his stormy relationship with alcohol (and how he managed to overcome it)

Drew Barrymore rose to fame with her endearing portrayal of Gertie in the ET movie, the alien, since then, the actress faced a world of drugs and alcohol, which she has successfully overcome. We tell you the story of her battles.

Drew Barrymore: drugs and alcohol

He achieved fame at the age of 7, but at 11 he already had problems with alcohol and at 12 he already had a strong addiction to drugs.





“We’d pass out and fall asleep on the balcony for hours, then wake up with massive headaches from the combination of alcohol and lying next to the speakers.”, She expressed herself in her book Little Girl Lost that she published in 1990.

But the story does not end with these problems, with only 13 years of age, the actress tried to take her own life and at 14 she decided to legally separate from her parents and get away from their toxic relationship.

At 14, her mother Jaid sent her to rehab, Drew spent 18 months hospitalized, it was in this place where she was recommended to stay away from her parents.

“It was a very important experience for me. It was very sobering, very calm. Maybe it was necessary because I came out of there a more respectful person. My parents had not taught me that and life had not taught me that. I came out very different, but I was still me”.

One of the most unstable actresses in Hollywood

At the age of 15, she was already known as one of the most problematic and discredited actresses in Hollywood; however, she managed to regain her career and her prestige.

Unfortunately, Drew failed to bring the same stability to her personal life, as the 25-year-old actress had already been through two divorces.

How did Drew Barrymore overcome his tragic fate?

Drew’s life changed when she married actor Will Kopelman, father of her daughters Olive and Frankie. Just four years after their marriage, in 2016 they separated.

“I really took the divorce very badly. But the good news is that his family and I made the most important decision: to stay together, united and connected. I know from my experience of not having grown up in a family that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters.”, he said in an interview for the Sunday Today program.

Now the actress is very focused on her daughters, she wants to give them the best: