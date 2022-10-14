Drew Barrymore and Justin Long join the club of ex-partners who bring out the colors of those who do not turn the page

Bruce Willis Y Demi Moore They will be the presidents of the club of ex-partners who have transformed the love and pain of the past into an unbreakable friendship, but they are no longer alone. The club has new members. drew Barrymore Y Justin Long They met again before the cameras 12 years after their breakup, wasting nostalgia for the love they lived in the past as well as the mutual affection they maintain. Basically taking the colors out of all those ex-partners who can’t turn the page.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2010, reaching the final breakup after filming the romantic comedy together Saving distances. Each one rebuilt their lives and although they were not seen before the paparazzi or the public eye, they knew how to value what they mutually contributed to their lives and maintain a friendship in which they can remember love without tarnishing it with resentment or painful memories.. Quite a lesson for those who still harbor a thorn when they go back to a past love.

The 47-year-old actress began her career as a presenter of her own talk show in 2020 and in the premiere of its third season, he once again resorted to a strategy that works out wonderfully. That of personalizing her program with people close to her life, bringing out the closest and most sentimental facet of her to the public, just as she did with her godfather Steven Spielberg or her classmates. Charlie’s Angels, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. This time it was the turn of his ex, Justin Long.

“I feel like we lived together so much, when we used to talk and Facetime, I’d always tell you that I’ve grown up.” Drew told him when they met again before the cameras while he couldn’t hold back his tears. “I always wanted to show you that I was a different person than when we were together. added.

“You were the best” his 44-year-old ex commented at the same time. “We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic, immature. We reconciled, we broke up. It was chaotic but a lot of fun.” Drew said mischievously. “Hedonism is always fun” Long sentenced breaking the two to laugh as an obvious sign of the physical memories they share of the past. After all, that is the definition of hedonism: the attitude of basically seeking pleasure.

HOLLYWOOD, USA – AUG 23: Drew Barrymore and Justin Long at the Los Angeles premiere of “Going The Distance” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, USA on August 23, 2010. ( Photo by Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho via Fake Images)

As part of her lesson to all those ex-partners who can’t turn the page, the actress and presenter told her that “will always be grateful” to have him in your life. And while she hugged him and got emotional, she added: “I will always love you. You were very important to me.” Neither short nor lazy, he responded with the same affection. “I love that we keep our love because I know that for my part it will never go away. I will always love you. I’m glad we can continue to have it. I’m serious”.

And all this waste of affection starts from the memory of the past, the shared laughter (both celebrated the good humor as the connection that united them) and the respect for the friendship they maintained throughout this time. Years in which Drew Barrymore married, he divorced and had his two daughters, while he has been in a relationship with Kate Bosworth since 2021. He previously had a relationship with Amanda Seyfried between 2013 and 2015.

“I find it great to elevate your exes. I wonder where does the friendship go? If people can get it, it’s respectful of the love that once existed.” Drew celebrated about what she and Justin have accomplished. “It makes me happy that you’re in such a great relationship. You deserve to be happy” he told his ex by naming Kate Bosworth and then making plans to go out together.

Drew and Justin began a relationship in 2007 after working together on What happens to men, constantly being chased by paparazzi. Then they broke up but met again on the set of Saving distances, restarting the relationship and officially presenting it at the Golden Globes until its end in 2010. At that time, in 2008, it was rumored that they had another project together, Barrymore’s first production as a director –roller girls-, but that Justin Long felt “too sad” how to work with her. According to the source cited by AND! News, the actress would have been the one who broke the relationship. “She left it. One minute she was in love with him and the next she wanted to leave him.” he said and, to a certain extent, they confirm what Drew says 12 years later of feeling the need to show him that he is another person, that he has matured since then.

What’s more, in 2018 when they were both single, AND! News published that the ex-partner was spending time together and, according to a source, they maintained “a special connection through a union that never disappeared.” Although seeing the reunion now it shows that they have been able to take advantage of the humor and fun they shared as a couple, transferring it to a friendship that still endures.

