Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson were in an open relationship

Drew Barrymore is a former child star who suddenly rose to fame when she appeared in the movie. ET the alien. Barrymore eventually became one of the biggest pop culture personalities of the ’80s and ’90s, known for her wild-child persona and her affinity for tackling unexpected roles. Barrymore’s love life has always been the subject of interest for fans of all ages, and she has been in a number of high-profile celebrity relationships.

However, it might surprise fans to learn that Barrymore once dated Hollywood heartthrob Luke Wilson. On a January 2022 episode of her talk show, Barrymore opened up about her time with Wilson, revealing that the two were in what she called an “open relationship.”

When did Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson start dating?

When Barrymore and Wilson began their relationship, the actor had already had public romances with Leland Hayward III, Jamie Walters and Jeremy Thomas. She was even briefly married to Thomas in 1994, although their union lasted only a couple of months.

In the late ’90s, Barrymore and Wilson connected through their shared experiences in Hollywood, and quickly became inseparable. They attended several industry events together, including Barrymore’s film premiere, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

While it’s clear the two had a lot of fun together, neither of them took the relationship very seriously, according to Barrymore. In a January 2022 episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Showthe actor and television personality told his friend Kate Hudson about the affair with Wilson.

What did Drew Barrymore reveal about her open relationship with Luke Wilson?

According to Glamour, Barrymore revealed to Hudson that she and Wilson had an open relationship. “She was dating him, but I think she was dating other people too,” Barrymore said. “It was an open relationship; We were young.” The presenter went on to explain to her audience that she only has fond memories of their time together, noting:

“It’s so much fun because when you’re young, you think, ‘The stakes are low, we’re just young.’ We’re having fun, we’re all playing, actors, hanging out. You’re not taking it all so seriously, it was fun and we had a great time.”

Hudson joked, “I’ve been there with Wilson, too,” referencing her romance with Luke Wilson’s brother, Owen Wilson, whom she dated from 2006 to 2008. Not long after Barrymore and Wilson went to the premiere of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttlethe two broke up and Barrymore dated the likes of Justin Long and Fabrizio Moretti.

Drew Barrymore divorced her husband in 2016

Barrymore married art consultant Will Kopelman in June 2012. The two welcomed two daughters together, Olive, born in 2012, and Frankie, born in 2014. In 2016, Barrymore and Kopelman announced their divorce. Since she separated from her husband of five years, Barrymore has been open about the struggles of being a single mother and has re-entered the dating scene on her own terms.

In 2017, E! Online reported that Barrymore was dating businessman David Hutchinson, an executive who worked with Barrymore on his Flower Beauty line. Barrymore hasn’t publicly discussed whether she’s still dating Hutchinson in recent months, so it’s unclear if she’s still dating the businessman.

As for Luke Wilson, he’s chosen to keep most of his romances private since his relationship with Barrymore, so it’s unclear if he’s dating a Hollywood star or someone who has a career out of the limelight. In 2019, Wilson revealed to Hollywood Life that he was dating someone and admitted that he was ready to start his own family.

