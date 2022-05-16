Entertainment

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson were in an open relationship

Drew Barrymore is a former child star who suddenly rose to fame when she appeared in the movie. ET the alien. Barrymore eventually became one of the biggest pop culture personalities of the ’80s and ’90s, known for her wild-child persona and her affinity for tackling unexpected roles. Barrymore’s love life has always been the subject of interest for fans of all ages, and she has been in a number of high-profile celebrity relationships.

However, it might surprise fans to learn that Barrymore once dated Hollywood heartthrob Luke Wilson. On a January 2022 episode of her talk show, Barrymore opened up about her time with Wilson, revealing that the two were in what she called an “open relationship.”

