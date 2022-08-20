Drew Barrymore and other famous millionaires who live a life without frills

If you think about the Famous of Hollywood and the richest people in the world, the first things that come to mind are luxuries, extravagant tastes and excesses. But the reality is that many of these millionaires they have decided to live a simple and stripped life, giving value to what really matters in life. One of these stars is drew Barrymorewho has had it all since she was very young and is clear about the importance of things.

But the actress is not the only one who chooses to live as one of us, there are many Famous and entrepreneurs who join this list. Let’s find out who it is!

3 celebrities who live a life without luxuries

drew Barrymore

drew Barrymore She began her career as a child and had access to everything from an early age, which led her to be immersed in excess for several years. All this helped her to realize that it was not what she wanted in her life and that is why she is today an actress, that she has an estimated sum of $125 millionIt doesn’t have luxury cars or clothes from big designer houses. She very much enjoys her little daughters, Olive and Frankie, to whom she is in charge of providing the support and love that she did not have and teaching them the important values ​​of her life.

Drew Barrymore likes to cook, meet friends and enjoy her daughters.

mark zuckerberg

We would all think that someone with a fortune of 70 billion dollars I would be enjoying the most extravagant luxuries on this planet. But having that sum in his account hasn’t changed his life much. mark zuckerbergthe founder and owner of Facebook.

She does have a beautiful, tech-filled home, but beyond that, she lives a minimalist life; this is why we always see him with the same clothes. We will never have an image of him with big logos of Dior either versacethat is very far from what he preaches.

We always see him with simple clothes, in the same colors and without anything very flashy.

On more than one occasion, he has come out to say that he will donate 99% of his earnings while he is alive with the idea that the world is a little more equitable. In addition, he does not want to give that huge sum to his children, who will only receive a small amount stipulated by him.

Keanu Reeves

The simplicity of Keanu Reeves It is something that is usually news. He is known for his detachment from money and his simple, no-frills lifestyle, so much so that it is very common to see him on the New York City subway.

Despite his low profile, he always ends up making headlines because of his humility.

Of the fortune that he won in Matrix, he only kept 15%, the rest he divided between the costume designers and the special effects designers, who for him are the ones who really did the hard work. It is not the only time that he has done something like this, he is always in charge of financing artists who are starting out and making anonymous donations to projects in which he believes.

As for his clothes, he keeps a simple closet without anything fancy, because he believes that he does not have to add stress to his life by thinking of combinations or unique looks.

