Drew Barrymore and the hard task of forgiving her mother after placing her in a psychiatric center as a child

drew Barrymore is the personification of two polar opposites in Hollywood. On the one hand, she is the most significant example of the child’s broken toy destroyed by fame and, on the other, an exemplary role of overcoming, survival and absolute transformation. Nevertheless, there is another quality that is rarely talked about: learning to forgive, let go and turn the page after living the terrible experience of being hospitalized by her own mother in a psychiatric center at the age of 13. For a year and a half.

Drew Barrymore poses for a photographer on June 8, 1982 with her mother Jaid Barrymore in New York. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

Born on February 22, 1975, Drew was born into the cradle of a Hollywood dynasty: the Barrymores, a family with a history in the industry dating back to actor Maurice Barrymore (1849-1905). What’s more, even her godparents are legends: Sophia Loren, Anna Strasberg (the wife of acclaimed drama teacher Lee Strasberg) and Steven Spielberg. When she touched stardom from the hand of her godfather in ET the alien She was barely 7 years old and was already being compared to Shirley Temple for her freshness, friendliness and natural confidence in front of the camera. This classic was followed by other films as the protagonist, such as Fire Eyes Y irreconcilable differences. Nevertheless, success also opened the doors to a world of adults that no child should have access to: that of parties, drugs and alcohol.

At the age of 10 she had tried marijuana and at 12 she was addicted to cocaine, using the substances as an escape route to mask the pain she carried inside. Because while the Hollywood spotlights shone on her, as she later revealed in her biography, her addictions and parties became an “antidote” after growing up in a home with a violent and alcoholic father. She would sneak out of her house at night and disappear for days while her mother blamed her behavior on her age, looking the other way to the point of not noticing her daughter’s uncontrolled consumption her preteen. However, there came a time when Jaid Barrymore had to open his eyes and face her situation, putting her in a rehabilitation center at the age of 12.

Continue reading the story

But the problems continued and finally he chose to make a drastic decision and commit her to a psychiatric center. She was a 13 year old. And we are not talking about a private center with luxuries for stars, but about a psychiatric wing for patients with mental illnesses and punishments with straitjackets.

Drew Barrymore on the set of Clive Donner’s 1986 TV movie Babes in Toyland. (Photo by Pierre Perrin/Sygma via Getty Images)

Drew spent a year and a half there and, upon leaving, asked a judge to grant him legal emancipation. He got it and he spent several years without speaking to his mother. Rancor did not allow it. Even more so when that world of parties met him because her mother took her to the famous Studio 54 nightclub in New York up to five nights a week, while she carried the emotional difficulty of living in a violent home.

“When I was 13 it was probably my lowest point. Just knowing that she was truly alone. I felt terrible” said to Guardian in 2015.”I was running away, I was very, very angry.”

“My mother put me in a psychiatric ward.” she told Howard Stern in a 2021 interview, mocking the rehab centers stars visit, calling them “spas” and “vacation” compared to what she experienced. In this place, if she misbehaved, she was locked in padded rooms or strapped to a stretcher in strait vests. A series of experiences that she lived in the first person by bringing out the rebel that she carried within her and being responsible for inciting other patients to rebel from time to time. “Some days it was fun because I would goad the other girls and say ‘listen, fuck this place, these people don’t care about us, let’s teach them!’ she was screaming at those times as various patients joined, from teenagers to elderly women.

However, a year and a half is a long time. So much so that it is impossible to imagine how a similar experience is lived with only 13 years. However, we can deduce that it was terrible for her since she spent several years away from her parent when she left the institution (ETOnline).

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

It was the center itself that suggested that he “divorce” his mother. “She had lost credibility as a mother by taking me to Studio 54 instead of school. I was out of control because I had been working since I was 11 months old and what that did to my childhood, which made me grow up too fast.” wrote in his biography. The judge then granted her emancipation at age 14, leaving her to live on her own with no idea of ​​the real world. “I had no idea how to run an apartment at 14. There was fungus growing everywhere, it was a mess. It was a dangerous neighborhood and I was scared to sleep.” said to TheGuardian. And, meanwhile, Hollywood turned its back on her, having lost the childhood light that had shone so brightly on her, being forced to start all over again. Her personal life was in a constant spiral with boyfriends, fiancés, weddings and divorces. At 18, she had already been engaged twice and her first marriage took place after she turned 20, divorcing her two months later.

And during all this time she built a dividing wall between her and her mother, where there was only room for rancor. “My mother created a monster and didn’t know what to do with it. It was the last attempt of her and, the truth, I was out of control ” sentenced Howard Stern in the aforementioned interview. “But I forgive her for making that decision. She probably felt like she had nowhere to go and I’m sure she lived with a lot of guilt for years for creating that monster, but also a lot of pain because I didn’t talk to her.”

However, a turning point came as a result of the pain that grudge and separation caused him. “I felt so guilty denying access to my mother that I felt like I was cutting off the source of life. It was the hardest feeling, the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life.” sentenced.

“I couldn’t let him keep beating himself up, which I’m sure he did, for having a daughter who didn’t speak to him. […] and I thought ‘I have to let it go, because what is the point of all this?’” And so he lowered his guard. The empathy that she developed with the changes and advances that she was making in her personal and professional life and, above all, being the mother of two girls, helped her to see things differently.

“I am very happy to have found healing” she explained, revealing that if she was able to make changes in her life, then so could her mother. Mind you, when it comes to her own experience as a mother, she decided to be the antithesis of his. “I raise them in a more traditional and calm way, very protectively, the opposite of my upbringing” assured about her maternal role with her two girls. “I told one of them, ‘I’m not your friend, I never will be. I am your mother. I had a mother who was my friend and we are not going to do the same.

Over time he recognized that going through that institution gave him life lessons that he did not have from his parents. “It was a very important experience for me. It was very humiliating, very reassuring. Perhaps it was necessary, because I came out of it a more respectable person. And my parents didn’t teach me that, and life wasn’t teaching me that. I came out in a way very different… but it was still me” said to Guardian.

At 47, Drew Barrymore is enjoying a different path in life. Actress, producer and host of her own talk show, has established itself over time as a representative of natural beauty and spontaneity, maintaining a private life far removed from the opulent brilliance of its industry. And with her mother by her side, having found the emotional healing that forgiveness grants and enjoying a new stage as grandmother, mother and daughter.

More stories that may interest you: