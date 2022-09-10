Drew Barrymore and the ideal coat for people over 45

She has been a reference in Hollywood all her life because she began her career when she was just a girl. Nevertheless, drew Barrymore is now a successful performer, producer and businesswoman who redefines the concept of being an icon of the Mecca of cinema from the age of 45. Last February, the tender protagonist of ET the alienturned 47 years old and did so converted into a referent of the body positive for all the women of her generation.

His style evolution over the years has been more than evident, but it has been in recent times when he has positioned himself as one of the most elegant women over 40. His wardrobe has experienced a real revolution in which capes and bulky coats are their new hallmarks.

It was precisely in the event Harper’s BAZAAR and Bloomingdale’s Fête Celebrating Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary where we have had the opportunity to see Drew again in all its splendor.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Stylist Lee Harris has composed a perfect fashion symphony for Drew with a shirt and a ralph lauren pants and a multicolored coat from Christopher John Rogers.

Monica ChipperGetty Images

A perfect styling with which Drew Barrymore positions herself as the queen of volume. Something very difficult to achieve considering that the most avant-garde looks are also the most risky. In Drew’s case, the actress has embraced the most voluminous garments, but also the most colorful, to enhance her figure.

In the last installment of the Daytime Emmys has already shown that the layers and the fluorine colors could be the best weapons of women over 40.

amy susmanGetty Images

Drew’s go for bolder colors is why her baggy, bulky clothes work.. The key is to convert the most avant-garde shades into day-to-day companions when we overcome the barrier of 40.