Drew Barrymore and the most flattering dress after 40

The name of drew Barrymore It is synonymous with success, but also with effort, perseverance and very hard work. After being one of the child prodigies of Hollywood thanks to her role in ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’. The interpreter went through several very hard personal moments dealing with problems such as addiction to certain substances. However, Drew knew how to recover from all that and has reinvented her career on many occasions.

The last one was with the creation of his own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which after a first season praised by critics and audiences, has carved out a niche for itself on the US television grid. Hence Drew has been invited to the awards ceremony Day Time Awardsthus becoming not only a star on the big screen but also on the small one.

For the occasion, Barrymore opted for a custom Valentino design in fuchsia pink whose main attraction is her cape, to match the dress.

Drew Barrymore in a Valentino cape dress. amy susmanGetty Images

A very flattering design since it does not mark the silhouette, but it does frame it elegantly. In other words, it plays with the female figure, whatever it may be, by enveloping it creating a very powerful frame that is completely flattering, especially if you have already passed the 40 barrier.

The importance of accessories

Drew Barrymore is aware of the strength of this creation and that is why he wanted to maximize it. How? Spectacularly coordinating a turquoise stone necklace with matching earrings and bracelet.

Drew Barrymore, spectacular. amy susmanGetty Images

Although it might seem like an easy choice, Drew has played his cards very well in mix the turquoise stone with the fuchsia pink. A mixture of shades that complement each other and give the look as a whole a more avant-garde point. Imagine the same dress but with only gold jewelry, the effect would not be the same.

Another advantage of this type of dress is that they do not expose the shoesand so you can bet on platform designs or even flat creations and nobody will know that you have put the comfort of your feet ahead of the trend.

