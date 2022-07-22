Drew Barrymore and the video of his reaction in the rain that moved his followers | PEOPLE

drew Barrymorethe actress who became famous thanks to her appearance in ‘ET the Extraterrestrial‘, She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood for her roles in ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘As if it were the first time’, among other films. Last Sunday, she shared a video on TikTok in which he appears happy in the rain and moved his followers, where it soon became viral, showing that Drew loves the rain.

In May of this year, Drew Barrymore surprised her millions of followers by sharing her love of rain in a video that went viral on TikTok.

@drewbarrymore ♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore

A few months later, the actress from ‘Santa Clarita Diet, a Netflix series, does it again, although this time in a more emotional way.

In a video published last Sunday, Drew appears in the patio of a building, as described by Insider, and looking at the sky, while raindrops fall on her. “Whenever you can, go out in the rain. Do not miss the opportunity! ”, Said the actress, while she smiled.

@drewbarrymore ♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore

The video went viral and, to date, has achieved more than 14 million views, in addition to 4 million likes.

Users highlight their enthusiasm

Among the thousands of comments that can be seen on TikTok, those in which users highlight Barrymore’s enthusiasm stand out.

As a child, 20 Minutes recalls, Barrymore was diagnosed as addicted to alcohol and drugs, because her father led her down that wrong path. Actor Drew Barrymore was a violent alcoholic, and when the actress’s mother was pregnant, he left her.

Despite all this, the 47-year-old actress managed to leave her early addictions behind and became an example of overcoming.

“Seeing her heal her inner child makes me very happy,” reads one of the comments.

Currently, Barrymore hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show,” a talk show that is in its third season.

How many daughters does Drew Barrymore have?

Actress Drew Barrymore became a mother during her marriage to her third husband, Will Kopelman, as Chic Magazine recalls. The actors married in 2012 and started their family when they welcomed their oldest daughter, Olive, that same year. Two years later, the couple’s second daughter, Frankie, arrived in 2014.

What is Drew Barrymore currently doing?

Drew Barrymore, in addition to maintaining her facet as an actress, is focused on new projects such as managing her own brand of cosmetic products: Flower Beauty. And continue with your program The Drew Barrymore Show.

How did Drew Barrymore become a millionaire?

In 1995 he earned $1.5 million for his role in Mad Love, then in 1998 he earned a $3 million salary for Ever After. In 2000, her debut in the Charlie’s Angels franchise was worth $9 million, and she ultimately netted $14 million for the sequel. Then, in 2007, she won her highest payday with $15 million, details site celebritynetworth.com.

Follow us on our social networks: