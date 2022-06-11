Drew Barrymore apologized to Johnny Depp after learning the sentence of the trial

A couple of months ago, the actress drew Barrymore strongly criticized Johnny Depp for his comments on the relationship he had with Amber Heard and especially for the amount of details about his life that he made public. Unfortunately for Barrymore, the sentence of the trial ended up forcing her to apologize to the Oscar-nominated actor.

After six inclement weeks, the Fairfax County courts have seen the end of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, which has led to all kinds of reactions from both fans and members of the entertainment world. Marking this a definitive before and after in the career of the two interpreters.

Drew Barrymore apologizes after the end of the trial between Jonny Depp and Amber Heard

During one of the broadcasts of her television program “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the “ET” actress made her dissatisfaction about the lawsuit public, saying “they are the real lives of two people and I know what it is like to have your life exposed in public . I understand all the sentiments, but they are actually exposing information that no one needed to know. This is crazy”.

At the time, these statements triggered a certain discomfort on the part of the public, since, despite the fact that it is their opinion, it is a highly sensitive issue and especially if it is presented as a way of doing justice. Evidently, given Depp’s victory at trial, Drew apologized without hesitation.

The actress used her Instagram stories to address the issue “I found that I offended people by disparaging Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and thank those who came forward,” Barrymore said.

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About His Reaction To Johnny Depp’s Trial

“This may be a learning moment for me on how to move on and behave. I can be a more caring person and be a better person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person, ”she continued in his stories.

Finally, Drew closed totally regretful of her past statements saying “I really appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from there; and I also thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you”.