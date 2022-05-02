Entertainment

Drew Barrymore apologizes for calling Johnny Depp Amber Heard’s trial ‘1 Layer of Crazy’

Drew Barrymore is sorry to refer to the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “a layer of madness” and “a dive into seven layers of madness.”

She made the comments about the case in The Drew Barrymore Show while possibly trying to empathize with Depp and Heard for making the details of their private lives so public. Depp and Heard’s trial is being publicly televised and has dominated entertainment headlines for the past few weeks.

