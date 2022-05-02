Drew Barrymore apologizes for calling Johnny Depp Amber Heard’s trial ‘1 Layer of Crazy’

Drew Barrymore is sorry to refer to the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “a layer of madness” and “a dive into seven layers of madness.”

She made the comments about the case in The Drew Barrymore Show while possibly trying to empathize with Depp and Heard for making the details of their private lives so public. Depp and Heard’s trial is being publicly televised and has dominated entertainment headlines for the past few weeks.

Drew Barrymore regrets his comments about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Barrymore took to Instagram to apologize after being criticized for making insensitive comments about the trial. He made the comment from his house and not on his show.

Drew Barrymore and Johnny Depp | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people by making fun of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” he said. “And for that, I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who spoke up, because this can be a learning moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

She added, “And I can be a better, more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person. I really appreciate the depth of this. And I will grow and change from that. And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Drew Barrymore reacted to some of the wildest moments from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

Barrymore seemed upset by the level of personal information that both Heard and Depp shared. For example, Heard defecated on the couple’s bed in 2016 after an argument with Depp. Depp testified that his bodyguard, Sean Bett, showed him a photo of the excrement on the bed when he planned to return to her house to collect some belongings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

“He said, ‘I don’t think now is a good time to go.’ I thought, ‘This is the perfect time, she’s not going to be home for two days.’ Then he showed me a picture of her on his phone.”

“It was a photograph of our bed,” Depp recounted. “On my side of the bed there was human fecal matter. So, I understood why it was not a good time to go there. My initial response was, I mean, I laughed. It was so outside, it was so strange and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So, I didn’t go there that day.”

You know how humiliating it is to air private details in public.

Despite her offhand comments, Barrymore knows what it feels like to be judged in the court of public opinion. She publicly emancipated herself from her mother at age 14. This was after she was seen partying at clubs like Studio 54 when she was a child.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z4Gl19eZilU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

She got hooked on cocaine before she was 16 and was written off by many studio executives. “I was just written off as damaged goods, and sadly I got it,” she said (via The Sun). She eventually got sober, she got her career back on track, she got married and had children.

But a public divorce hit Barrymore extremely hard. “When you have your children, it’s different. They ask you to be the best version of yourself and that was something I didn’t take lightly. I struggle, I fail and one of the most important things I want to teach my own children, and myself as I grow up with them, is that change is very important, change in the world and change in yourself.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore remembers when Keanu Reeves went to his 16th birthday party