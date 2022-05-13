Drew Barrymore apologizes for comments on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The protagonists in the most mediatic trial in history are Johnny Depp and Amber Heardhave managed to get national and international media to talk about the case, as well as public opinion and, of course, media personalities such as drew Barrymorewho recently made respectful comments and apologized after receiving several criticisms.

What did Drew Barrymore say about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The presenter touched on the subject during one of the broadcasts of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Showmentioned that all the media attention that has monopolized his legal battle ‘is crazy’.

“It’s like a layer of madness, it’s a dive of seven layers of madness. I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it is that your life is public“, said. I understand all the feelings, but seriously they spread this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”.

After these statements, some users labeled his comments ‘insensitive’ taking into account the circumstances in which it is being carried out and everything that has been revealed about it (call it physical and psychological violence).

Drew Barrymore’s apology for the Depp-Heard issue

After reading everything that netizens said about what he commented, Barrymore took advantage of his Instagram account to offer a public apology for having taken the case lightly through a video lasting one minute.

“It has come to my attention that I offended people by downplaying the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affair and that is why I just want to deeply apologize and thank those who raised their voices because this can be a learning moment for me and about how to move on and how I behave, ”said the also actress.

He also assured that she just wants to be a good personand that thanks to the comments of his followers he will be able to achieve it.

“I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person, and I will grow and change from this… And I thank everyone who helps me grow along the way . and teaching me. Thank you, ”Drew expressed on his Instagram account.

Currently, the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation It has become the most mediatic in history, so much so that it is being broadcast on Court TV for all those who want to know more about the case.