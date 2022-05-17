Drew Barrymore apologizes for his comments on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Rocio Munoz-Ledo

(CNN) – Drew Barrymore has apologized for “taking lightly” the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million, claiming she defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which he wrote about his experience with domestic violence.

Depp was not mentioned by name in Heard’s article, but he said it cost him lucrative work contracts.

On his talk show last week, Barrymore called the trial “insane” and a “dive into seven layers of madness.”

“It’s like a layer of madness. It’s like a dive into seven layers of madness. I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public,” Barrymore said. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering this information that no one was supposed to know. This is crazy!”.

Barrymore took to social media to say she could have been more considerate.

“I have been made aware that I offended people by making fun of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who spoke up because this can be a teaching moment for me on how to move on and how I feel. I behave. All I want to do is be a good person,” Barrymore said in a video he posted on Instagram. “I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person, and I really appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from that.”

The trial, which began on April 11, is expected to last six weeks. Heard will testify this week.

