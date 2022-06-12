Entertainment

Drew Barrymore apologizes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In one of his most recent programs, drew Barrymore was amazed at some of the events that occurred during the Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. However, the popular actress regretted some of her words in The Drew Barrymore Show and decided to apologize for having joked about a serious subject.

While discussing pop culture with guest Anthony Anderson on one of their latest shows, Barrymore said the court case between Depp and Heard has become a seven-layered dive into madness. The two stars laughed and joked about some of the quirky testimonials in it.

However, after receiving strong criticism, he came out to apologize. The actress said that she was struck by how her words had offended people and that is why she wanted to apologize and thank everyone who made her notice that she was wrong, this being a teaching moment for her and her behavior . In closing, she said in her Instagram post that she wants to be a better and more thoughtful person in the future, since all she wants to be is to be a good person.

