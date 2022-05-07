Drew Barrymore assured that the time to help “is now” and revealed who he dreams of interviewing on his show

While triumphs as an interviewer at the head of her television program, Drew Barrymore it does not abandon its more social facet. The actress who has been encouraged to give her opinion on different topics and to reveal intimate aspects of her personal history, has just made a call to action on matters of humanitarian concern.

In a spirited speech he delivered at the event power of womencelebrated by the magazine Variety the Thursday night, the artist praised those who prioritize actions over words, encouraging everyone to “go down to earth” and help those most in need.

Barrymore collaborates with the organization World Central Kitchen which provides food to victims of natural disasters. About the project, the actress commented that it is driven “by fighting people” willing to join forces in critical situations.

“I see the example of José Andrés -president of the NGO- and the reason why the work of World Central Kitchen attracts me is because he tells us: ‘Sorry, but tomorrow is late. The time to act is today. I love those kind of people! I’ve always been one of those people,” the actress said.

Next, while appearing to crouch, Barrymore stated: “Get on the fucking floor with them and start picking things up! Just bend over and do it.” , pronounced. Jimmy Fallon was in charge of presenting the actress on stage, where he reviewed several of the most endearing moments of the friendship that unites both figures.

“As much as she empowers and inspires women through her work, she also supports the men in her life, because he has also given me some roles during my career … ”, said the presenter. And immediately afterwards, he added: “We made a film with the Farrelly brothers, called Fever Pitchwhich was not only a great experience but also where I met my current wife, and Drew’s producing partner on the television series, Nancy Juvonen Fallon shared.

The Drew Barrymore Show, the program commanded by the artist, which debuted on September 14, 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, was gradually finding its public thanks to the personality of the actress, spontaneous and warm.

Numerous stars have participated in the different chapters commanded by the actress, who now also revealed the name of who would be, for her, her dream interviewee. Without hesitation, Barrymore said that he would love to have Britney Spears on his show.

Her words come after the pop singer stated that the actress and Kate Hudson represent for her, “by far the two most beautiful people” that he has seen in his life. “We could have a unique conversation,” said the interpreter of ET at the gala Variety imagining a conversation with Britney. “There are not many of us who have publicly lost their freedom, who have had public crises, become memes or struggled to recover,” the artist reflected on the personal story of the “Oops!… I did” singer. it again”.

The event power of womenheld this Thursday in New York, honored women in Hollywood who have made an impact through his philanthropic efforts and professional achievements.