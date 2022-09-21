Drew Barrymore baffled that Andrew Garfield ‘gave up’ sex for 6 months

Drew Barrymore reacted amusingly to Andrew Garfield’s recent claim that he abstained from sex for six months before filming the movie silence by Martin Scorsese, in 2016 .

Last month, Garfield commented on the current debate surrounding method acting on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

Recalling his own experience with method acting, Garfield described how he approached his role as a Jesuit priest in the 17th century in Silence.

“I did a lot of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I fasted a lot,” Garfield said.

“The idea that ‘method acting is bullshit’ bothers me a little bit,” the 39-year-old actor said. “No, I don’t think they know what method acting is if they call it that, or if you worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who doesn’t actually do method acting at all.”

During the episode of Tuesday, September 20, The Drew Barrymore Showthe actress reacted to Garfield’s claim that she stopped having sex for six months.

When Ross Matthews, who co-hosts the “Drew’s News” segment with Barrymore, joked that he “refrained” from having sex “all of my twenties,” the star Charlie’s Angels he joked, “Am I wrong if six months doesn’t seem like that long? I was like, ‘yeah, so?’”

To which Matthews replied: “There’s the news, that’s the headline. Drew can last six months, not a big deal.

On the subject of method acting, Barrymore mentioned actors like Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey and their success with the process.

He also said that he “definitely practiced” method acting on certain projects like Gray Gardensfor which she was chosen as the “darling” socialist American Edie Beale.

“I was so nervous that I didn’t actually talk to people on set, I really stayed in character,” she added.